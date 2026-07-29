See JUDAS PRIEST's Entire Concert In Warsaw During Summer 2026 'Faithkeepers' Tour

The Andre.D.Keaton channel on YouTube has uploaded video of JUDAS PRIEST's entire July 28 concert COS Torwar in Warsaw, Poland. Check out the footage below.

Featured songs:

0:00:00 War Pigs

0:01:55 Faithkeepers Intro

0:02:58 You've Got Another Thing Comin'

0:08:52 Metal Gods

0:13:06 Breaking The Law

0:15:54 The Ripper

0:19:05 The Sentinel

0:24:34 Desert Plains

0:29:03 Lightning Strike

0:32:39 Turbo Lover

0:38:47 Steeler

0:44:32 Halford Speech

0:45:37 Delivering The Goods

0:49:59 Panic Attack

0:55:52 Victim Of Changes

1:04:45 Halls Of Valhalla

1:10:55 Painkiller

Encore:

1:19:15 The Hellion/Electric Eye

1:23:38 Hell Bent For Leather

1:27:43 Living After Midnight

JUDAS PRIEST kicked off its 2026 "Faithkeepers" world tour Saturday night (July 25) at Germany's BOBfest.

The band's 17-song set at Monchengladbach's SparkassenPark included two 1970s classics, "The Ripper" and "Delivering The Goods", which hadn't been performed live since 2019.

The "Faithkeepers" European tour launched less than a year after PRIEST teamed up with Alice Cooper for a 22-city North American co-headlining tour last fall.

PRIEST is continuing to tour in support of its 19th studio album, "Invincible Shield", which debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

During the European leg of JUDAS PRIEST's 2025 "Shield Of Pain" tour, the band's setlist included seven tracks from PRIEST's 1990 album "Painkiller", which celebrated its 35th anniversary last year.

In addition to performing the "Painkiller" title track, PRIEST played "All Guns Blazing", "Hell Patrol", "A Touch Of Evil", "Night Crawler", "One Shot At Glory" and "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" from the same LP.

When PRIEST first announced the 2025 "Shield Of Pain" tour in the fall of 2024, the band promised a "rare" and "unique set" which would include "beloved classics" and would "be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe".