See LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE In ALIEN WEAPONRY's 'Taniwha' Music Video

New Zealand's ALIEN WEAPONRY has released a music video for the song "Taniwha", featuring a guest appearance by LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe. In the clip, the modern groove metal trio finds itself face to face with puppet masters of corporate greed and overconsumption, providing a thought-provoking backdrop to one of the most aggressive, death-metal leaning offerings on ALIEN WEAPONRY's recently released third album, "Te Rā".

ALIEN WEAPONRY comments on the "Taniwha" video: "We are super excited to share something we have been working on for a while.

"We felt honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the mighty Randy Blythe on our song 'Taniwha' off of our latest album, so it only made sense to have him be a part of the music video too! We wanted to create something special for this one, and we are stoked with how it turned out!"

ALIEN WEAPONRY bassist and backing vocalist Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds told Rolling Stone Australia that the collaboration with Blythe came about when Randy privately messaged Tūranga after seeing one of his Māori culture posts on social media.

"I was sitting in my car listening to demos and thought, 'This song needs something… it needs Randy,'" he said. "I didn't tell anyone in the band in case he said no."

According to Rolling Stone Australia, Blythe was originally slated to appear on a different "Te Rā" song, "Hanging By A Thread", but producer Josh Wilbur made the decision to scrap the idea due to the track's overlap with the lyrics on LAMB OF GOD's song "Nevermore", off the latter band's 2022 LP "Omens".

Blythe ended up contributing his own lyrics to "Taniwha" — even the Māori ones — and recorded his verse in his own living room.

"It wasn't just a name-drop moment," Tūranga told Rolling Stone Australia. "It felt like a real, meaningful collaboration. Lewis [Raharuhi De Jong, guitar/vocals], who worships LAMB OF GOD, was over the moon."

ALIEN WEAPONRY will support AVATAR on a U.S. tour in November and December. Also appearing on the bill will be SPIRITWORLD.

Since releasing its acclaimed debut "Tū" in 2018, ALIEN WEAPONRY has been lauded for its kinetic presence and sound, as well as their vital blend of culturally profound lyricism in both English and te reo Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand.

With "Te Rā", ALIEN WEAPONRY expands on its hallmark messages of cultural, societal and environmental resilience while delivering their most massive-sounding, focused musical output ever. In the hands of veteran producer/mixer Josh Wilbur (LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA, MEGADETH),"Te Rā"'s gnashing blend of groove, nu, math and thrash metal shines with anthemic choruses and refreshed technical skill. "Te Rā" is a bold, unwavering cry for a future in which we can all take part in the legacy of peoples like the Māori and others all around us — people who, if they aren't seen, most certainly need to be heard. Taken as a whole, "Te Rā" grapples with what it's like to be caught in the pull of divergent cultures — not just for the descendants of colonized people, but for all of us.