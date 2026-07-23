See Official Trailer For GHOST's '2 Big To Rig' Feature Film

The official trailer for "2 Big To Rig", GHOST's second collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing, can be seen below.

"2 Big To Rig" was captured live on 16mm film over the course of GHOST's two sold-out shows at Mexico City's Palacio De Los Deportes. The band's second feature film, it transports the viewer through time and space to a spot in the crowd of nearly 40,000 who witnessed those darkly magical nights in September 2025.

In contrast to 2024's global box office Top 10 smash "Rite Here Rite Now", "2 Big To Rig" focuses exclusively on the GHOST live ritual. From behind-the-scenes interludes showcasing the crew members that make the band's theatrical vision into nightly reality to the only pro-shot footage of mesmerizing frontman Papa V Perpetua and his band of Nameless Ghouls on the entire phone-free tour, "2 Big To Rig" is the definitive document of GHOST's unforgettable "Skeletour" world tour.

The title "2 Big To Rig" is a reference to GHOST calling an end to "Skeletour" in February 2026 after 70 shows across North America, Europe, and Mexico. The film was made with the intention to share the "Skeletour" experience with the faithful in the territories where staging the show was not logistically feasible — as well as for the fans featured in the film who had tickets for the first of three planned Mexico City dates, which became two after night one was canceled due to illness.

"2 Big To Rig" is a love letter to all those who have shared the GHOST ritual, in-person or otherwise. Presented in IMAX where available, the feature-length concert film is both a must for those looking to relive their "Skeletour" memories and for those witnessing the spectacle for the first time. The charismatic Papa V and his supremely talented coven of nameless ghouls have never looked or sounded better than they do here, ripping through material from GHOST's six albums — including 2025's global No. 1 "Skeletá" as well as non-LP favorites including "Mary On A Cross", "Kiss The Go-Goat" and "The Future Is A Foreign Land".

Kymberli Frueh, EVP content acquisitions and programming, Trafalgar Releasing, said: "GHOST captured the final nights of the legendary 'Skeletour''s first leg on 16mm film in Mexico City — creating a nostalgic experience and a fitting farewell to an era for fans. We're proud to share it with cinema audiences worldwide before GHOST takes a well-publicized break. It's the perfect way to close such a significant chapter in the band's history and give fans a chance to relive this moment together."

"2 Big To Rig" will be released in cinemas and IMAX worldwide, beginning Wednesday, August 26 for a limited time only. Tickets are now officially on sale.

For updates on screenings, showtimes, and to sign up for further information, go to 2BigToRig.com.

This past January, GHOST canceled three shows on the 2026 North American leg of "Skeletour" — January 24 in Knoxville, January 25 in Charlotte and January 26 in Greenville — due to the state of emergency issued in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The 2026 North American leg of GHOST's "Skeletour" world tour kicked off on January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida and ran through February 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The European leg of GHOST's 2025 world tour kicked off on April 15, 2025 in Manchester, United Kingdom and concluded on May 24, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. The North American leg of GHOST's 2025 tour launched on July 9, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland and wrapped up on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

In May 2025, GHOST's latest album, "Skeletá", landed at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 86,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the LP's first week of release. According to Billboard, 89% of that figure (77,000) consisted of traditional album sales, with vinyl purchases accounting for over 44,000 copies. Notably, "Skeletá" was the first hard rock album to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 since AC/DC's "Power Up" in 2020.

The music video for the LP's first single, "Satanized", introduced the new character who fronted GHOST for its 2025 and 2026 touring cycles: Papa V Perpetua.