See Official Video Of KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Performing 'Blind' And FLYLEAF's 'I'm So Sick' With LACEY STURM

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, Tommy Green of HOLYNAME and Trevor Tyson of HEAL THE HURT joined FLYLEAF vocalist Lacey Sturm on stage on February 28 at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's Spirit Hall to perform a snippet of the KORN classic "Blind" as well as FLYLEAF's "I'm So Sick". Multi-camera video of their appearance — courtesy of Lacey's official YouTube channel — can be seen below.

Back in 2021, Welch's LOVE AND DEATH side project released the official music video for "Let Me Love You", a fan-favorite cover of DJ Snake and Justin Bieber's smash hit, featuring Sturm.

Lacey released her sophomore solo album, "Kenotic Metanoia", in November 2023.

FLYLEAF played its first concert with Sturm in 11 years on April 27, 2023 at Schoepf's BBQ in Belton, Texas.

Sturm left FLYLEAF in October 2012. She was replaced by Kristen May, who recorded one album with the group, 2014's "Between The Stars", before exiting.

FLYLEAF hadn't performed live since 2016 prior to the Belton concert.

In an interview with Ned of Iowa's Rock 108 radio station, Lacey spoke about how she ended up reuniting with FLYLEAF for their first live shows together in more than a decade. She said: "Well, actually, my assistant that was on tour with us from the very beginning of FLYLEAF; we were called PASSERBY at that time. We were touring in an '88 Ford Club Wagon van, and we had a bunch of gear in the back with a mattress on top, and you could climb in there and sleep. She actually came on tour with us to be a stylist or a merch person — whatever we needed. She was with us from the beginning. So she got married. And we hadn't seen each other in, like, ten years, nine years, and so we all ended up at the wedding together. And that's how it started."

Sturm went on to say that her reunion with FLYLEAF came together in a "more organic" way than has been the case with some of the other high-profile band reunions in recent years. "I think it had to be that way," she said. "There were some offers for us to get back together, to do reunion shows, but we hadn't seen each other, and everybody has different lives, lots of children. So it didn't really make sense in those times, but because we were already connecting, we figured it out."