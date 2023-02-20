See OZZY OSBOURNE In Commercial For PlayStation VR 2 Virtual Reality Headset

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are featured in a new commercial for PlayStation VR2, the next generation of virtual reality gaming. PlayStation VR2, which will allow you to escape into new worlds while feeling a groundbreaking sense of immersion, is officially launching this Wednesday, February 22. PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, designed specifically for the PS VR2 Sense controller, will also launch the same day.

Ozzy tweeted out a link to the commercial earlier today and wrote in an accompanying message: "Did this spot with the @PlayStation team. We had a lot of fun. Their new VR2 really is amazing."

PS VR2 promises to take a giant leap forward in the way we play games in virtual reality. There are plenty of exciting new features to look forward to in the PS VR2 system, including stunning visual fidelity in 4K HDR and state-of-art graphical rendering, enhanced tracking such as inside-out camera tracking, new PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology features such as headset feedback, and the new, intuitive PS VR2 Sense controller that creates an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Additionally, the PS VR2 system comes in a simple, single cord set up so you can connect to your games immediately.

The design of the PS VR2 headset was inspired by the look of the PS5 family of products. The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact, similar to the rounded edges of the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.

Sony will launch its PS VR2 headset priced at $549.99. The PS VR2 will be priced at $549.99 in the US, €599.99 across Europe, £529.99 in the U.K., and ¥74,980 in Japan. The VR headset itself will include Sense controllers and stereo headphones, but a Sense controller charging station will be available separately, priced at $49.99 (€49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480).