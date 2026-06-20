See Pro-Shot Video Of Ex-WHITESNAKE Members DINO JELUSICK, DOUG ALDRICH And MARCO MENDOZA Performing 'Crying In The Rain'

David Z Foundation, which helps provide music education and opportunities for future artists, has uploaded professionally filmed video of Dino "Jelusick" Jelusić (vocals),Doug Aldrich (guitar),Marco Mendoza (bass),Mike Mangan (keyboards) and Joe Travers (drums) performing the WHITESNAKE classic "Crying In The Rain" at this year's JAMM Night! on January 23, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena in Anaheim, California during the 2026 NAMM convention. The clip, which was filmed and edited by EberlyProductions.com, can be seen below.

In a November 2023 interview with Chris Akin Presents, Croatian singer/multi-instrumentalist Jelusić, who was enlisted by WHITESNAKE for its last European tour, was asked if there was any truth to the rumor that he was brought in to assist David Coverdale with the lead vocals on the trek. He responded: "Well, since there's no official statement on what everybody was guessing… And I was actually hearing a lot of stories from behind that I'm actually brought in to replace [David]. He never really officially asked me, but I heard from a very close person that he kind of was thinking about that. So I don't wanna say that it is like that 'cause I heard it from a close person, so I don't wanna state that.

"But, to me, WHITESNAKE is David Coverdale, and I would never wanna take that spot, to be honest with you," Dino continued. "I don't wanna be a little, young guy that sounds great singing David Coverdale songs. I am myself and I wanna do stuff myself. I wanna do it with my own songs.

"David Coverdale is WHITESNAKE, and if the band should end because he wants to retire, the band should end because he wants to retire," Jelusick explained. "'Cause this way you can find somebody to replace Steven Tyler, somebody to replace Robert Plant, and the bands can just go on and on and on. I don't think that's the point.

"I sang a lot, obviously, live. If you came to see WHITESNAKE, you noticed — you could notice that. I sang 'Slide It In' half-half with him, and I covered a lot of ground, along with Michele [Luppi], the keyboard player. So there was a lot of work; it was a lot of work. And I enjoyed the tour. We had a great time with [European tourmates] FOREIGNER and EUROPE, both bands that I love. And, yeah, it was really cool."

When Jelusick's addition to WHITESNAKE was first announced in July 2021, David said in a statement: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome the extremely gifted Dino Jelusick to WHITESNAKE. We've had our eyes and ears on him since we played Zagreb together two years ago. You're going to love him!"

In October 2021, Coverdale spoke about Dino's addition to WHITESNAKE, telling Antihero Magazine: "He's going to be the way I have two guitar players.

"I've always seen WHITESNAKE as an orchestra," he explained. "I don't see it as a band-band. I don't want two guitarists playing exactly the same song, or just harmony guitars, I want two opposing… you've got the incendiary Joel Hoekstra, entirely different to the electrifying Reb Beach. And this is not to overwhelm Michele. Michele's totally secure. I adore him and what he brings to WHITESNAKE.

"In 2019, Dino's band opened for us in Zagreb, and this is very rare for me, and I went, 'Who the fuck is that?' And I was going, 'Wow, that kid's great.' And Joel said, 'Yeah, I worked with him in the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. He's a great guy.' And I said, 'That guy's a 'Snake', dude.' And I said, 'Don't say anything yet. I'm going to keep my eyes and ears on him.'

"So, I think it's going to be fantastic," Coverdale added. "I'm going to have an orchestra of keyboards for a lot of songs on WHITESNAKE which are big epics, that make them even more musically orchestrated without having an orchestra on stage with us.

"I mean, the guy's great, I can't wait to sing with him. I already have [two] singers who are good enough to be frontman singers, with Michele Luppi and Reb Beach; they are really great singers. What's wrong with having another one? And I think he's a super guy… It's got to be exciting to me and adding another spice to an already good cocktail."

Mendoza served as WHITESNAKE's bassist during the 2004–2005 reunion tour, performing alongside Coverdale, Aldrich and Reb Beach. His contributions are prominently featured on the live album and DVD "Live... In The Still Of The Night", recorded at London's Hammersmith Apollo on October 20, 2004, and released in 2006.

"For me, it was definitely a highlight in my career working with David Coverdale," Mendoza told Roppongi Rocks's Stefan Nilsson in a 2017 interview. "I'm only the bass player, but when you work with cats like that, that inspire you, that you've held up on a pedestal at some point in your career. And you finally end up working with them, they're teachers. For me, I've learned so much. I've learned to be very meticulous. The image thing is very important, it is. I learned so much from him. The rehearsals, when things are not sounding right, let's work it out. Find out why it's not working out. Okay, let's fix it. Boom! He is very meticulous, which is why he is very successful. He started way back. Rock 'n' roll royalty."

Aldrich was a member of Coverdale's outfit from 2002 to 2014 before leaving to spend more time with his family. The guitarist played on two WHITESNAKE studio albums, 2008's "Good To Be Bad" and 2011's "Forevermore", and appeared on several live releases, including 2013's "Made In Japan" and "Made In Britain/The World Records".

The David Z Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization started by singer/guitarist Paulie Z in memory of his brother and bandmate bassist David Z. Inclusive of all and serving a diverse population of underprivileged kids, the organization's aim is to instill a passion for music in kids while providing them with engaging music education opportunities and funding, putting together collaborations between kids and veteran music industry professionals and developing programs within academic school settings as well as music schools, both across the country and internationally. The David Z Foundation brings students into the world of music by providing deeper knowledge and experience with instruments, songwriting, recording, music video production, band dynamics and live performances, and offers kids workshops on the music industry itself. In their own schools, the programs the David Z Foundation co-designs get kids to use the crafts of songwriting, recording and video production to create work which helps explain educational concepts in creative and stylish ways. The foundation's interest in defining new avenues for music as a helping tool has also led to the application of music in programs for kids with emotional and mental health challenges. The foundation is looking ahead to future programs that will continue a strong focus on music education and well-being through music.

The David Z Foundation founder/CEO Paulie Z is the singer of the legendary band SWEET, host/producer of "Ultimate Jam Night" at the famous Whisky A Go Go, and lead singer of the tribute band BOHEMIAN QUEEN. He was the vocalist/guitarist for the power trio ZO2, and star of the TV series "Z Rock" on the IFC channel. In addition to 25 years of experience on stage, on screen and in the studio, Paulie has been simultaneously performing and creating musical programs for children and was named "New Yorker Of The Week" by the NY1 network for his contribution to music education. Paulie is passionate about bringing change to the world through music education and is proud to have founded the David Z Foundation in his brother's honor and serve as its president.