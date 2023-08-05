See PRONG Perform In Parking Lot Of MetLife Stadium Before METALLICA Concert

METALLICA's shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend include pre-concert performances by PRONG (August 4) and OVERKILL (August 6) in the G section of the MetLife parking lot, at 3 p.m. each day. Attendees need a ticket to see the pre-show parking lot performance.

Fan-filmed video of PRONG's set from yesterday's event can be seen below.

PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH provided support inside the stadium at yesterday's gig, with music beginning at 6 p.m. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS will open the show on August 6.

The shows are part of METALLICA's "M72" tour which feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage at the 50-yard line.

The MetLife shows are kicking off the North American leg of METALLICA's "M72" tour, named after the group's new album, "72 Seasons".

"M72" sees METALLICA playing two-night stands in cities around the world this year and through 2024, with "takeover" events taking place during weekends in the New York City area, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit. Those events include film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, tribute bands, special performances by friends and family, and more.

On Saturday, August 5, the Metallica Film Fest will take place at Gramercy Theatre starting at noon, while OTTTO (featuring Tye Trujillo, son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo) and BASTARDANE (featuring Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield) play Gramercy that night.

PRONG's thirteenth studio album, "State Of Emergency", will arrive on October 6 via Steamhammer/SPV. The LP was produced by Steve Evetts (SEPULTURA, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and features the recently released single "State Of Emergency" as well as "Breaking Point", originally made available as a standalone single in early 2023.