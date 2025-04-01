See SUM 41's 'Final' Music Video, 'Radio Silence'

Canadian rockers SUM 41 have shared the official music video for their song "Radio Silence". The track is taken from the group's last-ever album, "Heaven :x: Hell", which came out in March 2024.

SUM 41 says: "As the SUM quietly set Sunday night, we wanted to leave you with something special to show our appreciation for all of the love that you have shown us over the years. We present you with the final SUM 41 music video. Watch 'Radio Silence' now."

SUM 41 announced its retirement in May 2023 and revealed plans to tour the world one more time.

The band's final tour concluded with a show in SUM 41's original hometown of Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on January 30, 2025.

Earlier this week, SUM 41 was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia. In his acceptance speech, SUM 41 frontman Deryck Whibley said: "Thank you to our families for all the love and support throughout the years and, of course, thank you to all the SUM 41 fans for sticking with us through all the ups and all the downs. All the struggles had made all the successes feel that much greater. We're proud of this journey. It's been exciting, it's been dangerous, but most of all, it's been honest."

"Heaven :x: Hell" received rave reviews from the likes of Kerrang!, Dork, NME and more. The band's hit singles off the record "Dopamine" and "Landmines" made waves in radio airplay, reaching No. 1 on Mediabase Alternative charts.

Looking back at the band's storied 29-year career, SUM 41 has firmly cemented their place in history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases and No. 1 hits, a Grammy nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations),a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, sold-out tours and packed venues everywhere, and countless other accolades.