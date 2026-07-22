See Trailer For 'If These Walls Could Rock' Documentary Featuring SLASH, DAVE GROHL And GENE SIMMONS

For more than 60 years, there has been one place in Los Angeles that has served as the home away from home for the biggest names in rock and roll. Tucked just off the Sunset Strip, the Sunset Marquis Hotel became more than a place to stay while on tour. It became a creative sanctuary where songs were written, debauchery was shared, and music history unfolded behind closed doors.

Now for the first time that story is being told.

Directed by Tyler Measom ("Murder Among Mormons", "An Honest Liar") and Craig A. Williams, "If These Walls Could Rock" features rare archival footage, vivid animation and candid interviews, the film tells the story of rock and roll through the lens of this legendary hotel as shared by the artists who call it home — including Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Billy Bob Thornton, Slash, Dave Grohl, Cyndi Lauper, Morrissey, Sheryl Crow, Roger Daltrey, Joe Elliott, Nancy Wilson, Steve Van Zandt and many more.

But beneath the iconic guest list and tales of rock misadventure lies a deeply personal story: the remarkable partnership between founder George Rosenthal and his son Mark, who transformed a modest West Hollywood "motel" into one of the most iconic destinations in music history.

"Within five minutes of walking in the Marquis, you may hear a rock and roll story that sounds completely made up, but come to learn is true," say directors Measom and Williams. "Still beyond the many amazing musical stories, the father-and-son tale at the heart of the hotel is what truly inspired us to create this film."

The film opens August 14 at the Landmark Sunset theatre in Los Angeles, accompanied by special post-screening question-and-answer events with the filmmakers and guests from the film, while launching simultaneously on Apple TV and Amazon.

"If These Walls Could Rock" was produced by longtime MTV veterans Rick Krim, Robert Friedman and Mike Powers (Bungalow Media Entertainment) along with Mark Rosenthal, David Thurston and Alexis Thurston.

"Most people have no idea of the history," Measom told The Hollywood Reporter. "Even the musicians who stay there, I don't even think they know the vast history of this hotel. And they won't know until this film is out."

The idea for the "If These Walls Could Rock" documentary was conceived after Williams and Measom met each other while working on the Paramount+ hair-metal docuseries "I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream".

"I had no idea that place existed, really," Measom admitted. "But when I read Craig's book, I was amazed [at] this place, which, as we mention in the film, is hiding in plain sight… So naturally I dove right in."