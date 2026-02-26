See Trailer For Official BILLY IDOL Documentary 'Billy Idol Should Be Dead'

Rock legend Billy Idol is included in the newly announced nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2026 alongside Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, OASIS, Sade, IRON MAIDEN, Jeff Buckley and many more. In celebration of the nomination, Idol is debuting the brand new trailer for the forthcoming feature-length documentary film "Billy Idol Should Be Dead". The film debuts in theatres nationwide starting today following its premiere at Los Angeles's TLC Chinese Theatre.

"Billy Idol Should Be Dead" was directed by three-time Grammy winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios. The film traces the life and career of punk pioneer turned rock 'n' roll icon Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock n roll, almost fifty years into his career.

"Billy Idol Should Be Dead" made its festival debut at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer, followed by an award-qualifying run. The film features Idol's original song with Academy Award-nominated writer J. Ralph, "Dying To Live". The film's coda sequence is built around "Dying To Live", featuring imagery — both animated and archival — from throughout Idol's life and storied career and was written by Idol and Ralph alongside longtime Idol collaborators Steve Stevens, Tommy English and Joe Janiak.

Idol's first full-length album of new music in over a decade, "Dream Into It", is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached No. 7 on the U.S. Top Albums chart and No. 4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album chart, No. 9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the German Top 100 Album chart. "Dream Into It" continues to see extensive critical acclaim from The New Yorker, New York Magazine, AARP The Magazine, Consequence, Billboard, USA Today and many more. The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol's longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens plus appearances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of THE KILLS, and is produced by Tommy English (KACEY MUSGRAVES, BLINK 182, BØRNS, K. FLAY).

Idol recently returned to the road for "It's a Nice Day To…Tour Again!" The tour saw Idol sell out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America while touring with support from JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, NEW MODEL ARMY and more.

For 46 years, recent Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with GENERATION X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence. With his longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens at his side, Idol has toured consistently around the world for the last ten years. Showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both "The Roadside" EP in 2021 and "The Cage" EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

Photo credit: David Raccuglia