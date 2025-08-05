See VINCE NEIL's Entire Concert In Bethel, New York

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil played his third concert in nearly 10 months this past Sunday night (August 3) with his solo band at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts in Bethel, New York. Also appearing on the bill were POISON's Bret Michaels and RATT's Stephen Pearcy.

While introducing the second song of his set, a rendition of MÖTLEY CRÜE's classic "Shout At The Devil", Vince told the crowd (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " You know what?! I've done a couple of shows, and I just wanted to let you guys know that I had a medical thing happen a few months ago. The doctor told me, 'You're probably never gonna go on stage again.' And I said, I looked at him, I go, 'Fuck you, man.'

"This is what I do," he continued. "This is what I love to do, 'cause you people out here make me wanna come back and see you time and time and time again. So, thank you. I love you guys."

The setlist for Vince's concert in Bethel was as follows:

01. Dr. Feelgood (MÖTLEY CRÜE song)

02. Shout At The Devil (MÖTLEY CRÜE song)

03. Looks That Kill (MÖTLEY CRÜE song)

04. Smokin' In The Boys Room (BROWNSVILLE STATION cover)

05. Kickstart My Heart (MÖTLEY CRÜE song)

06. Girls, Girls, Girls (MÖTLEY CRÜE song)

07. Wild Side (MÖTLEY CRÜE song)

Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be seen below, courtesy of the NY Gig Trippers channel on YouTube.

Prior to this past Friday's (August 1) concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, Neil hadn't performed live since hitting the stage with MÖTLEY CRÜE last October at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Neil's backing group still consists of bassist Dana Strum and guitarist Jeff "Blando" Bland from SLAUGHTER, along with drummer Zoltan Chaney.

Five months ago, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28 - April 19, 2025, was moved to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure advised by Neil's doctors. The new show dates will take place September 12 through October 3. Tickets from the original dates will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

The CRÜE's third Vegas residency is being billed as a "tell-all show [that] will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the say through their record-breaking 'Stadium Tour'." They previously set up shop in Vegas in 2012 for "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" and in 2013 for "Evening In Hell".

In October 2024, MÖTLEY CRÜE released a new EP, "Cancelled". Produced by Bob Rock, the EP marked the band's first release with Big Machine and included three new tracks: Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War" a cover of the BEASTIE BOYS' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track, "Cancelled".

This past February, Neil's Learjet aircraft was involved in a collision in Scottsdale. Vince was not on his jet when it collided with another plane in the fatal incident, leaving one dead and several hospitalized.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.