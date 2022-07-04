SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER Is Mourning Death Of His Wife

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser is mourning the death of his wife.

Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away Sunday morning (July 3) after a battle with colon cancer. She had just turned 52 years old one day earlier.

Andreas and the couple's three children, Giulia, Yohan and Enzo, announced Patricia's death in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we have to share that Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away this morning. She will remain in are memories forever.

"We want to thank all our friends and family for all the support and messages of love.

"We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

In a separate Portuguese-language post on his personal Instagram, Andreas called Patricia his "best friend and "inspiration" and praised her for facing her illness "head on, with strength and determination." He added: "My admiration for you is eternal. I'm sure we'll cross paths again in some dimension beyond this earth."

Andreas and Patricia had been together for 32 years after first getting together in 1990. They married in 1994.

Late last month, Andreas left SEPULTURA's European tour due to what was described at the time as a "family emergency." He is being temporarily replaced on the road by Jean Patton of fellow São Paulo, Brazil-based heavy metal act PROJECT46.

Last September, Andreas revealed during an appearance on TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy's "GLHF" podcast that his wife had been diagnosed with cancer in February 2021. He said at the time: "She's going through chemo, like surgeries and stuff. She's doing great; she's doing well; the treatment is fantastic. But it's an atomic bomb one after another — pandemic, cancer and stuff. And regardless of that, we're strong. We're very united, we are growing as a band and as a family, and myself as a human being."

In July 2021, Kisser told A&P Reacts that he quit drinking alcohol right before the pandemic hit. At the time, he said that getting sober "was one of the best decisions I made in my life" and added that it improved his relationships with everyone around him, including his family.

"The stuff that I have with my wife and my kids, that I'm never home [when SEPULTURA is in the middle of an album cycle], I'm always here now," he said. "It was a difficult time, but we recreated ourselves kind of. We are a better family now — a much better family now. And that's very special. And I have to be thankful for that somehow, that I was able really to make the best out of something so terrible."

Kisser joined SEPULTURA in 1987 as the replacement for Jairo Guedz. Kisser's first studio outing with SEPULTURA was the same year's "Schizophrenia", an album that demonstrated a marked improvement from the band's 1986 "Morbid Visions" debut, not only in the lead-guitar department but in songwriting and production. Kisser's lead playing would go on to figure more prominently on ensuing SEPULTURA releases, particularly 1989's "Beneath The Remains" and 1991's "Arise", serving as the ideal complement to Max Cavalera's rhythm guitar work. Kisser has since assumed virtually all guitar duties since Cavalera's acrimonious 1996 split from SEPULTURA and now serves as the band's main songwriter. Today, Kisser and bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. are the only holdovers from SEPULTURA's classic lineup.