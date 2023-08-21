SEPULTURA To Celebrate 40th Anniversary In 2024 With New Live Album

In a new interview with Liselotte "Lilo" Hegt of HeadBangers LifeStyle, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser was asked if he and his bandmates have commenced work on the follow-up to 2020's "Quadra" album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Not at all. We're working on a live album. We're gonna celebrate 40 years next year, and we wanna do something really special. We are already recording all the shows on this tour. We're gonna record all the shows and when we feel we have the material, we're gonna put out something really special for the fans."

He continued: "I think this lineup is the lineup that he has to be registered on stage like that. And we are enjoying ourselves so much with the crowd. [We're having] smiles on our faces, having a good time. You know, why not? We're metal, but we smile too. [Laughs]"

SEPULTURA's previous live albums include 2002's "Under A Pale Grey Sky", 2005's "Live In São Paulo" and 2014's "Metal Veins - Alive In Rock In Rio".

Last year, SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green was asked by the "Pollution Nocturne" radio show when fans can expect to see the follow-up to "Quadra". He responded: "It's really difficult to say what we'll do for the next album because we're just starting to tour for this album. So there's quite a bit of touring we need to do this year, till the end of the year, and then next year as well before we even start to think about going in the studio again. So I think our focus is really based on touring right now for 'Quadra'."

SEPULTURA comprises Green, Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

After relentless touring for its previous opus, 2017's "Machine Messiah", SEPULTURA returned to Sweden's Fascination Street Studios to once again work with producer Jens Bogren. "Quadra" saw the bandmembers pushing their own mental and physical boundaries and was one of the group's hardest albums to complete.

"Machine Messiah" was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks. Lyrically, the disc tackled the metaphorical robotization of society and the need to follow and worship someone.

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Guitarist Jairo Guedz joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Kisser.

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their new son (who was born in January 2006).