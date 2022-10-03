SERJ TANKIAN Is Working On 'A Philosophical Memoir'

In a new interview with Revolver, SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian confirmed that he is working on a new memoir-style book. "It is a form of a memoir," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I was originally disinterested in writing a memoir. I was more interested in writing about the intersection of justice and spirituality, which has been in my head for many years. And when I had an agent approach me, it was kind of, like, they were interested in a memoir, I was interested in this story, and we agreed to make it a hybrid. So it's, if you will, a philosophical memoir. So it's gonna be a little different from your typical memoir in that sense."

Last year, Tankian released "Cool Gardens Poetry Suite", a collection of four elegant cinematic works layered with intimate recital of poetry performed by Serj. The verses, which were migrated from his first-ever published poetry book of the same name, complement the musical landscape. "Cool Gardens Poetry Suite" was accompanied with videos by visual artist David Bradford, a previous collaborative partner on other Tankian projects.

As previously reported, Serj will release a new five-song EP titled "Perplex Cities" on October 21 via Serjical Strike. "Perplex Cities" is Serj's second EP in the last couple of years, following his 2021 release of the hard-hitting "Elasticity" EP.

For those interested in his musically composed art, Tankian will be debuting new paintings at Stephanie's Gallery in the Los Angeles area beginning October 9. The exhibition is titled "Shapeshift – A Dynamic Dive Into Diversity" and extends through November 1. As with his previous artworks, each of these new paintings will be accompanied by a musical score that corresponds with the paint on canvas.

On April 29 of next year, fans of Tankian will also be treated to a unique concert with the debut of "Invocations" at The Soraya in Northridge. Composed and performed by Serj, these new works are symphonic, operatic, emotive and will bring the CSUN Symphony, ethnic instrumentalists and a variety of diverse vocalists, including Tankian, together on stage with a choir for this very special evening of live musical performance.