SERJ TANKIAN On SYSTEM OF A DOWN: 'Right Now We're Having The Best Time Of Our Lives As A Band'

In a new interview with Kerrang! magazine, SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian spoke about his current relationship with his bandmates, guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian, drummer John Dolmayan and bassist Shavarsh "Shavo" Odadjian. He said: "Right now … we're having the best time of our lives as a band. We're really enjoying each other on tour. It's so, so welcoming — we're very deeply involved with each other's lives, personally. It's what I've always wanted the band to be. We had to go back to our own corners, assess things and come back together for us to really appreciate what we have in every way."

Referencing last month's announcement that SYSTEM OF A DOWN would embark on a 10-date European stadium tour in the summer of 2026, Serj said: "We don't play that many shows. We pick and choose what we want to do, and we actually talk about what we want to do. We don't do tours. We just go, 'Hey, where do you want to go?' For example, we're starting in Stockholm, and that wasn't something that we were going to do originally, but Daron recommended it because he wanted to go there. And I'm, like, 'Bro, you want to go there? Let's start there!' He was, like, 'Really?' and I'm, like, 'Yeah! Because my friend wants to go there!' That's been our attitude, and it's been amazing. It's more caring about what we each think as friends, rather than what a professional band is supposed to do, which was very much a turn off when we took our hiatus. Definitely for me, but I also want to say for the rest of the guys, because they've also admitted to that."

Serj continued: "We're not selling widgets. We're artists, and we want to remain that way. We want to remain careful and not over-expose ourselves so we're picky. We play 10 to 15 shows a year now and we're doing stadiums instead of arenas, which is mind-blowing to us. We never even thought that that would happen in our careers… For us, it's insane. And it speaks volumes about people and their kids coming to shows and the generational power of music, and particularly SYSTEM's music. It really hits a nerve with people — we don't exactly know why it does, but we're very grateful. We disappeared for so many years for our own personal reasons, and then we reappeared, and there's this huge demand, and we're just shocked by it. We just want to be careful and make people happy with our performances but not overdo it."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN's upcoming European stadium tour with support from QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and ACID BATH will mark the band's first appearances on the continent since 2017, when the Armenian-American band completed a 20-show tour that included a headlining slot at U.K.'s Download festival.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN kicked off a limited North American stadium run — three cities, two stops each, one top-line rock act preceding each show — on August 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The band also played at Chicago's Soldier Field on August 31 and September 1, with AVENGED SEVENFOLD as the support act. The mini-tour made a final stop at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on September 3 and September 5 with DEFTONES.

This past spring, SYSTEM OF A DOWN completed a nine-show "Wake Up!" South American stadium tour. The trek kicked off on April 24 in Bogota, Colombia at the Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campin, followed by a show in Cercado De Lima, Peru at the Estadio Nacional. The tour moved on to Chile, Argentina and Brazil, wrapping up with a run of five shows in Curitiba, Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo. The concerts were SOAD's first trip to South America since 2015.

Over 500,000 tickets were sold for SYSTEM OF A DOWN's South American tour, including 70,000 sold for the band's May 14 show at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo, Brazil, which grossed $6,536,040, according to the box office report submitted to Pollstar. SYSTEM OF A DOWN also sold 100,000 tickets across two nights at São Paulo's Allianz Parque, May 10-11, grossing $11,561,914.

In a recent interview with the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, hosted by FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, SYSTEM OF A DOWN guitarist Daron Malakian talked about his band's enduring popularity, saying: "What's crazy to me is people still give a shit. We just came from South America, and we sold out every football stadium that was there. I don't know if you've seen any of the footage from that, but it was fucking nuts. It was nuts. I'd been doing this a while and I never experienced anything like that before. And we're about to do East Coast shows, and the band's playing stadiums and we haven't released a record in 20-plus years.

"When I did [legendary producer] Rick's [Rubin] podcast, we talked about how we're playing in front of the 60,000 people, and he was, like, 'I've never seen anything like it, where a band that doesn't regularly put out records is still [able to play in front of so many people].'"

Elaborating on why SYSTEM OF A DOWN is able to play such big shows more than 30 years into the band's career, Daron said: "I think part of it is we left off on a peak. We've had, 'Are they gonna ever play? Are they not gonna play?' And it's all this kind of thing that happens. And then when we do play, people feel like, 'Oh, this might be the last time they're gonna play.' And none of that has been done on purpose. That's just the natural way things have gone. I also think it's the songs. The songs have lived with people, and it's become some of the fabric of their lives in some cases. So many years have gone by. 'Cause when we're playing in front of these audiences, I don't see 50-year-olds in there. I see 18-year-olds. I see 25-year-olds — kids that probably were born maybe even after we released 'Mezmerize' and 'Hypnotize'. But they're there, and they're passionate, and they're into it, and it's new to them. And once again, man, I'm very, very blessed."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has only managed to record two songs in the last 20 years, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz". Released in November 2020, the tracks were motivated by the conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with all proceeds supporting humanitarian efforts in SYSTEM OF A DOWN's ancestral homeland of Armenia. Along with other donations from fans on their social pages, they raised over $600,000.

In June, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY released a new song and music video, "Killing Spree". The track is taken from the third full-length SCARS ON BROADWAY album, "Addicted To The Violence", which arrived on July 18.

Tankian released a new collection, "Covers, Collaborations & Collages", on October 24 via Serjical Strike Records/Create Music Group. The genre-spanning set celebrates artistic unity, reinvention and storytelling.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn