SEVENDUST Announces 'Seasons' 21st-Anniversary U.S. Tour

After wrapping the final leg of the "Machine Killer" tour with STATIC-X, metal legends SEVENDUST are heading back on the road this September to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their iconic album "Seasons". "Seasons" is the fourth album from the band's catalog and exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003. The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy" and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of SEVENDUST to this day.

The tour kicks off on September 13 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire and runs through October 8 where it wraps up in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour will make stops in New York City (September 19),the band's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia (September 25),Dallas, Texas (October 2) and Denver, Colorado (October 7),to name a few. Support on the trek will come from 10 YEARS, RETURN TO DUST and HORIZON THEORY. SEVENDUST will also make stops at the OC Bike Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

For more information on tickets and VIP packages for all dates, visit sevendust.com.

"Seasons" 21st-anniversary tour dates:

Sep. 13 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

Sep. 14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

Sep. 15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Sep. 17 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

Sep. 19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Sep. 20 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Sep. 21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Sep. 22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Sep. 24 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Sep. 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sep. 26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Oct. 02 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

Oct. 03 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Oct. 04 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 05 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 07 - Denver, CO - Summit

Oct. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Previously announced tour dates

Jun. 21 - Quincy, IL - Gem City Concert Series *

Jul. 18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest 2024 *

Jul. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval 2024 *

Jul. 20 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival 2024 *

Sep. 12 - The Inlet-Ocean City, MD - OC Bike Fest *

Sep. 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *

* Festival appearance (tickets already on sale)

SEVENDUST's fourth studio album, "Seasons" was the band's final LP with TVT Records and was dedicated to the memory to both Dave Williams (DROWNING POOL's original singer),who died of cardiomyopathy in August 2002, and Reginald Witherspoon (SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon's younger brother),who was murdered in November 2002.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with guitarist Clint Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.

In an interview with Audacy Music, Lajon was asked if he thinks his band has gotten the "respect" that it deserves. He responded: "Oh, what a great question that I kind of don't wanna answer. I do feel like we've gotten our due. I feel like that definitely this band — I don't even know how to say it. I feel like we've got incredible opportunities in just great situations that we've been in. But I feel like definitely there would've been definitely room for us to be in a different setting, if that makes sense. I don't know the reason why — I don't know. But I'm happy where I'm at. I'm very blessed. I'm so excited about the new signing of the new record deal with Napalm and the work they put behind the album It seems like even though we've been at it for such a long time, it's a new beginning for us, and I'm very happy and I'm very proud and ready just to continue to work, to write some more music."

In 2022, NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger named SEVENDUST as the band he never wants to follow onstage. "I don't care how many records you've sold or how many awards you've won or what you've done around the world… you don't ever, ever, ever want to go on after SEVENDUST, because they will kick your ass and wipe you all over that stage," Kroeger told Loudwire. "They are a force to be reckoned with and it is goosebump-worthy."

Witherspoon later responded to Kroeger's comments, saying: "I love it. Chad is a good friend of mine. I love him. And what I would like to say, if he could see this or if you could make sure he sees this, take us out on tour. I've been talking to you about this for the last 10 years."

Lajon continued: "For him to put that out there was so cool. I love him for saying that and just being honest. They can go on after us. NICKELBACK is great; they hold their own. But it was so cool to see that."

SEVENDUST's latest album, "Truth Killer", was released in July 2023 via SEVENDUST's new label home, Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"Truth Killer" showcases the original and current SEVENDUST lineup, comprised of Witherspoon, Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann