SEVENDUST Releases New Single 'Is This The Real You?' From Upcoming 'One' Album

One week after announcing its fifteenth studio album "One", SEVENDUST returns with its first new music of 2026, releasing the powerful new single "Is This The Real You?" The track showcases the unmistakable sound that has propelled the band to the top of rock radio throughout their career.

Comprised of Lajon Witherspoon (vocals),Clint Lowery (guitar),John Connolly (guitar),Vince Hornsby (bass),and Morgan Rose (drums),SEVENDUST once again deliver a driving, emotionally charged anthem that blends aggression, melody, and authenticity.

Connolly comments: "It was as honest, natural, and pure as any song can be. If you really want to know what SEVENDUST sounds like in 2026, 'Is This The Real You?' gives you a good idea."

The accompanying music video, directed by Paul Ribera, further highlights SEVENDUST's ability to captivate through striking visuals. The animated clip follows a sharply dressed character who possesses the power to compel people into actions they wouldn't normally take. As the story unfolds, each character is confronted with a hidden side of themselves, mirroring Witherspoon's haunting chorus question: "Is this the real you?" The video transitions panel by panel with dramatic zooms, building toward a dark, devilish finale.

Building on SEVENDUST's unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, "One" proves why the Grammy Award–nominated metal icons remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track "One" to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of "Misdirection", the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only SEVENDUST can deliver.

SEVENDUST once again worked with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and Slash, among others.

On November 4, 2025, Lowery shared an "end-of-studio picture" on Instagram and he thanked "the killer production team" consisting of Baskette and engineers Jef Moll and Josh Saldate "for taking things to the highest level demanding perfection or our closet effort. Four records in a row and all amazing experiences," he added. "Can't wait to hear [Baskette] mix this bad boy up."

The writing sessions for the new SEVENDUST album once again took place at the farmhouse of Lajon and his wife Ashley.

The track listing for "One" is:

01. One

02. Unbreakable

03. Is This The Real You

04. Threshold

05. We Won

06. Construct

07. Bright Side

08. The Drop

09. Blood Price

10. Misdirection

Renowned as one of the most powerful live bands in modern metal, SEVENDUST is preparing to hit the road in support of "One". Their U.S. headline tour kicks off April 16 in Carterville, Illinois, and runs through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, Tennessee. ATREYU, FIRE FROM THE GODS and AMERICAN ADRENALINE will join as support. The band will also open for ALTER BRIDGE at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and May 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, SEVENDUST will appear at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

For all upcoming tour dates, ticket information, and VIP packages, visit: sevendust.com/pages/tour.

SEVENDUST served as one of the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" in early 2025.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann