SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY To Release 'Don't Say It' Solo Instrumental EP In May

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery will release an instrumental EP, "Don't Say It", on May 24.

The official music video for the EP's first single, "Dizzy Moments", produced by Chuck Brueckmann, can be seen below.

When Clint first announced that he was working on an instrumental EP back in January, he wrote on his social media: "For awhile now I've been very interested in film scoring, sound design and programming. Instead of focusing on another typical release I thought it'd be cool to write and release a few of these rough pieces I've been cutting my teeth on. Most of it is very moody, dark and cinematic, but still somewhat in traditional song format. It has been very fulfilling to work on not to mention refreshing creatively. I can experiment with sounds, textures and arrangements I enjoy.

"I got the inspiration while listening to NIN 'Ghosts' release and thought it would be a good exercise to just write and record something everyday or at least every other day just to flush things out, learn more about the process.

"I like to announce these things to stay accountable and I always work better under a deadline pressure, even if its one I put on myself. I plan to mix and master this myself (something I’ve never done). So please be open minded and take it for what it is…sharing musical ideas, the process where I'm currently sitting and where I want to go.

"I'm excited to tread on some new ground. Very humbling yet gratifying journey so far."

For more information on "Don't Say It", visit www.clintlowery.net.

The 52-year-old Lowery, who lives in St. Louis, Missouri with his wife Tara and their two children, released a solo EP, titled "Ghostwriter", in February 2023 via Dark Blanket Records. The five-track effort was the follow-up to his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", which came out in January 2020 via Rise Records.

In addition to SEVENDUST, Lowery has been a member of, written, recorded, or performed with CALL ME NO ONE, DARK NEW DAY, KORN, RED, Tommy Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM, SNOT, 10 YEARS and DIGITAL SUMMER, among others.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann