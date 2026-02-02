SEVENTH WONDER Returns With New Singer, 'Eternal Flame' Single

Swedish progressive metal masters SEVENTH WONDER have announced their return with a new single, "Eternal Flame", a revisited version of John Norum's hit, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

The song marks an exciting new chapter in the band's journey, featuring their new lead vocalist Mattias Olofsson (GRAND).

Bassist Andreas Blomqvist commented: "SEVENTH WONDER is finally back with a new voice on the microphone. Those who have known us through the years know that we work slowly and, in order to avoid delaying the album, we opted for a cover song to introduce Mattias to the world".

"John Norum and Marcel Jacob, who wrote and play on the original track from 1987, have been very important in shaping the origins of SEVENTH WONDER and we though a little modified version of this '80s rocker would be a fun way to say 'Hello, World!'," he continued. "We hope you like it and, while you give this track a few spins, we'll head back to the studio to wrap up the new album!"

SEVENTH WONDER has announced the recording of its first studio album since the departure of previous singer Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT),showcasing Mattias Olofsson on the microphone.

Blomqvist said: "We really took our time in finding a new singer and, while the rest of the band remains unchanged and therefore also much of the songwriting, we are excited to go to new places where haven't ventured before as Mattias will put his mark on the band's sound. Super excited for 2026!"

SEVENTH WONDER was formed in 2000 by bass player Andreas Blomqvist, guitarist Johan Liefvendahl and drummer Johnny Sandin after their previous band fell apart and quickly recruited keyboard player Andreas "Kyrt" Söderin in late 2000.

Lion Music signed the band in 2004, and this collaboration spawned the first release of SEVENTH WONDER and "Become" saw the light of day in June 2005. The band and their singer at the time, Andi, decided to part ways shortly after the recording process had ended, and Tommy Karevik (ex-VINDICTIV and later KAMELOT) joined the band in 2005.

Three studio albums were recorded ("Waiting In The Wings" in 2006, "Mercy Falls" in 2008 and "The Great Escape" in 2010) with this set-up, widely lauded as the peak of progressive metal at that time.

After "The Great Escape", founding member Johnny Sandin left the band and Stefan Norgren (ex-LION'S SHARE) joined for the double live album "Welcome To Atlanta" (2016),this lineup also released "Tiara" (2018) and "The Testament" (2022). Tommy left the band after "The Testament" tour concluded and once again the search for a new singer began.

Now, with Mattias Olofsson joining the band, SEVENTH WONDER are currently working on completing what will be the band's seventh studio album.

Photo by Johan Larsson