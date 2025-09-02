SEX PISTOLS And FRANK CARTER Cancel September/October 2025 North American Tour Due To STEVE JONES's Broken Wrist

Frank Carter and THE SEX PISTOLS' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have canceled their previously announced summer/fall 2025 North American tour.

Earlier today (Tuesday, September 2),Jones released the following statement via social media: "I've got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I've broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won't be doing any shows for a while. The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I'll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist."

THE SEX PISTOLS added in a statement: "The performances will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered. Please check local venue websites and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support."

The 2025 North American run with Carter was scheduled to begin September 16 at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, Texas and conclude on October 16 in Los Angeles.

THE SEX PISTOLS were expected to perform their iconic 1977 album "Never Mind The Bollocks" in its entirety as well as other material.

When it eventually happens, THE SEX PISTOLS' upcoming run will be the band's first tour of North America since 2003, when they were joined by their original singer John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten).

This past March, when the original North American tour was first announced, Carter told the Associated Press about the trek: "I think everybody needs this band right now. I think the world needs this band right now. And I think definitely America is screaming out for a band like THE SEX PISTOLS.

"At the end of the day, we're living in a really, really difficult time. So not only do people want to come and just be entertained, they want to enjoy themselves," he continued. "Punk is an energetic music. It's one where you can go and vent and let your hair down, hopefully in a safe manner. Fingers crossed, no bottles or pigs’ hooves."

When this lineup — featuring the GALLOWS singer — made its debut in 2024, the Standard wrote: "Carter and three of the original SEX PISTOLS members led the thronging, sweaty crowd through a night of unadulterated punk rock mayhem at Bush Hall." Louder described the show as: "Sheer joy. They should tour it everywhere. God save their mad parade."

Lydon has been estranged from the rest of SEX PISTOLS after unsuccessfully attempting to block the use of the band's songs in "Pistol", a Hulu miniseries based on Jones's 2016 memoir "Lonely Boy" that dramatized the SEX PISTOLS story.