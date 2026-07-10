SEX PISTOLS' 'Filthy Lucre Live': Legendary Finsbury Park Concert To Be Released On Red Vinyl And CD

Marking 30 years since the SEX PISTOLS burst back on to the scene, fans will this year be able to buy "Filthy Lucre Live" as a 2LP red vinyl set featuring bonus tracks.

It was the biggest shock reunion of the 1990s and on June 23, 1996, Johnny Rotten (John Lydon),Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock took to the stage at Finsbury Park for a landmark concert that cemented their place among the greats of popular music.

The incendiary show drew heavily on the classic album "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols", featuring defining tracks including "Anarchy In The U.K.", "Bodies", "God Save The Queen", "Holidays In The Sun" and "Pretty Vacant".

The definitive double red LP and single CD sets, released on November 20, 2026, will include the Japanese bonus tracks — "No Fun" and "Buddies" (a crowd sing-along version of "Bodies") — for the first time.

The release delivers a raw and uncompromising snapshot of the SEX PISTOLS at full volume, reaffirming their enduring influence and confrontational spirit.

Guitarist Steve Jones said: "It was 20 years on from when we initially broke up in '78 and it was always a debate that the pistols couldn't play. I think 'Filthy Lucre' shows not only that we can play but we are a powerhouse. Long live rock 'n' roll."

Drummer Paul Cook said: "It wasn't all about the 'filthy lucre' — that title was always ironic — it was about getting the original lineup behind 'Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols' back together and showing what we could really do. I loved it."

The show came at a time of Britpop optimism and amidst the excitement of Euro 1996. The previous day, England had beaten Spain on penalties and PISTOLS fan Stuart Pearce and future England manager Gareth Southgate were at Finsbury Park to introduce the PISTOLS on stage.

Named after a 1976 Daily Express headline ("Punk? Call It Filthy Lucre") the "Filthy Lucre" tour saw the band reunite following its original implosion during a 1978 tour of the U.S., and their final show at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. "Filthy Lucre" brought back into the fold original PISTOLS bassist Glen Matlock, who had been replaced in 1977 by the late Sid Vicious.

John Robb, writing later for Louder Than War, said of the Finsbury Park show: "I still clearly remember the surge of hair-raising excitement as the band's sound tsunami and cacophonous outrage of high decibel noise exploded from the speakers."

Music writer Robert Thomas Christgau described the live album as "that rare thing, a live album with a life of its own", compelling us to rehear a band that "defined both a new rock voice and a new rock attitude".

Vinyl

A1. Bodies

A2. Seventeen

A3. New York

A4. No Feelings

A5. Did You No Wrong

B1. God Save The Queen

B2. Liar!

B3. Satellite

B4. (I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone

C1. Holidays In The Sun

C2. Submission

C3. Pretty Vacant

C4. EMI

D1. Anarchy In The U.K.

D2. Problems

D3. No Fun

D4. Buddies

CD

01. Bodies

02. Seventeen

03. New York

04. No Feelings

05. Did You No Wrong

06. God Save The Queen

07. Liar!

08. Satellite

09. (I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone

10. Holidays In The Sun

11. Submission

12. Pretty Vacant

13. EMI

14. Anarchy In The U.K.

15. Problems

16. No Fun

17. Buddies

Press images courtesy of The Outside Organisation