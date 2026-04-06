SHADOWS FALL Is In 'The Final Stretch' Of Recording New Album: 'We're Getting There', Says BRIAN FAIR

In a new interview with Drew Stone of The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live!, SHADOWS FALL singer Brian Fair spoke about the status of the recording sessions for the remainder of the songs for the long-awaited follow-up to the band's 2012 album "Fire From The Sky". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're rounding the final stretch. I've still got some more work to do. But we're adding harmonies, adding backup vocals. We're getting there. We don't have any idea of release dates or any of that plans nailed down, but we are still in studio mode. We're getting a lot done, and I'm very excited about these songs."

Referencing the fact that SHADOWS FALL recently released its first two singles in more than 12 years — "Souls Devoured", which came out in May 2025, and "In The Grey", which was made available in December 2024 — via SHADOWS FALL's new record label home, MNRK Heavy, Brian said: "We dropped the two singles sort of as a tease, and we just wanna bring in everything we've ever done to this record. Since it's been so long, we're taking our time. We're trying to refine everything the best we can. And it's getting there, man. And I cannot wait to share it. But, unfortunately, we have to finish it before we can share it."

Regarding SHADOWS FALL's working relationship with MNRK Heavy, Brian said: "They've been super flexible about letting us do things the way we need to do 'em. It's such a different game now. Whereas before, you'd tour, record, tour, record, tour, record, now you can drop singles here and there. You can just get it out in different ways. It's super cool. Physical medium, outside of vinyl, isn't as big of a deal, so it's just a different age, which is something we had to kind of navigate and figure out, how do we wanna do this? But they've been a great partner so far. And I just cannot wait to finally get it done so we can share it with the world and then start playing some shows."

As for possible guest appearances on the new SHADOWS FALL album, Fair said: "There's been some ideas floating around. We've never really done guest stuff outside of when we did some covers, we've had some people hop on the covers. So it's something we talked about, 'cause we've never done it, so we're, like, 'Hey, man. We don't know how much more music we're gonna make. Let's do whatever we can. Let's have some fun with it.' So we shall see. But nothing I can share yet, 'cause it hasn't happened."

Brian also confirmed that SHADOWS FALL plans to play some shows in support of the new LP once the album has been released. He said: "Yeah, definitely. Nothing that's booked now, 'cause, like I said, we gotta get the record done. Once that's done, then we can move on to shows. And like I said, we probably will never tour the way we used to or full time, but we definitely wanna get out there and play some stuff as soon as it's done."

On July 18, 2025, prior to SHADOWS FALL's performance at the the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts as the support act for LAMB OF GOD, SHADOWS FALL members Brian Fair (vocals),Jonathan Donais (guitar),Matt Bachand (guitar),Paul Romanko (bass) and Bittner received an official proclamation from Springfield mayor Domenic J. Sarno declaring Friday, July 18, 2025 "Shadows Fall Day".

SHADOWS FALL rose up as a prominent member of the bustling Massachusetts metal and hardcore scene that also produced such bands as KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, ALL THAT REMAINS and UNEARTH. Donais and Bachand got together nearly three decades ago and had the original lineup complete within a year. These members were vocalist Philip Labonte, now with ALL THAT REMAINS, Romanko and drummer David Germain. In 1997, the band released its first full-length album, "Somber Eyes To The Sky", on Bachand's own Lifeless Records. This, however, would be the only album the band would record with Labonte. Philip was replaced by Brian in 1998. Bittner joined SHADOWS FALL prior to the release of 2002's "The Art Of Balance" LP.

SHADOWS FALL's breakthrough happened when it landed a slot on Ozzfest's second stage in 2003. As a result of the band's enlarged fanbase, their next effort, "The War Within", released in 2004, entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 20 and went on to sell over 300,000 copies.

SHADOWS FALL released a statement in August 2014 in which the bandmembers explained that financial difficulties made it virtually impossible for the group to continue as a full-time concern.

In August 2015, SHADOWS FALL played a few reunion shows on the U.S. East Coast, one year after completing what was being billed at the time as the band's "final" European tour.

SHADOWS FALL's last full-length album, "Fire From The Sky", was released in May 2012 via Razor & Tie. The CD sold around 10,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 38 on The Billboard 200 chart.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer