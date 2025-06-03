SHARE ROSS: Leaving VIXEN 'Was Definitely An Emotional Decision'

In a new interview with Metal-Net, longtime VIXEN bassist Share Ross discussed her February 2022 decision to "take a hiatus" from the band. Her replacement is Julia Lage, formerly of the Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian rock group BARRA DE SAIA and wife of Richie Kotzen, who also plays in her husband's SMITH/KOTZEN project. Asked "what inspired" her to leave VIXEN at that point in her life, Share said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A few things kind of came through for me, which was the fly dates. When VIXEN goes out on shows, we don't go on a tour bus or anything. It's just, like, you live your life in airports and hotels. And that was wearing very, very thin for me. Not to sound ungrateful, but it was impacting my health in a really, really, really big way. So that was one part of pie that was, like, 'Oh, man. This is really starting to take its toll. So that was kind of getting to me. And then also just for economic reasons, I had to step away and just focus on making, for lack of a better word, an adult living. I needed to make serious money. Like, 'Okay, I'm not 25. I can't live on this. I need to make real money now.' So that was part of it. And I've always had other jobs. Music has paid for me for maybe five years of my adult life, and the rest of the time it's like work, work, work, work, work, work, work, work, work. Which is why everybody goes, like, 'Oh, you've done so many things.' It's, like, 'You have no idea.' And then as for the songwriting thing, I think that was another part of it. We were not agreeing on the path forward. And so when I combined all of those pieces together, it just made sense for me to kind of step away. And I wish them the very, very best. And I know they have a new singer in Rosa [Laricchiuta] now, and I think she's phenomenal and totally showing up. And there's no weird feelings; there's none of that. It really was kind of for my sanity and my health both. I really had to make a shift. And it was something that — Roxy [Petrucci, VIXEN drummer] and I definitely talked about it for a while. And she wasn't surprised. When you know somebody for that many years, you know when somebody's not — the cylinder's not firing off in the happiness department. So there was just sort of a feeling of, 'Okay, I need to just step away from this.' And some of it was also just for the interim between when I left VIXEN and — well, when VIXEN broke up in '91, '92, whatever that goofy, messy time was, I immediately started playing with other people and then started running my own band. And I had my own band then from, like — I don't know — '93 onwards. I never stopped. It was band after band after band after band. Some people — not a lot of people, but some people — knew about BUBBLE, but there was also two or three bands even before that. So, I just wanted to get back to that. I just wanna express myself. I don't want a bunch of, like, 'Oh, we don't wanna do that song.' I'd say, 'Okay, fine. I'll do it,' whatever. So I just wanted to get back to doing what I do. I've always played music, and I'm never gonna stop."

Asked if it was "emotionally hard" to leave VIXEN, Share said: "Good question. It was definitely an emotional decision. I was super just, like, 'Oh, my God. What am I doing? And I love these girls. And VIXEN will always be a part of me.' And who knows? I may still go back to it tomorrow. I don't know. I'm definitely a believer in you don't know what the future holds; none of us do. So it was very emotional. And I can tell you I talked with, obviously, Bam, my husband. I talked with Roxy at length, and just really had to sort out my emotions around it. And it also became doing what's — this sounds really stupid, but it became kind of doing what's right for the fans. I felt like I didn't wanna be there, so that's not good for me to go on stage. I felt like I was ripping them off. It was just like this weird feeling. And maybe that's too overthinking and over emotional — I don't know — but needless to say, on my last gig when we brought Julia up and everything, that night I got so drunk and so hammered. I don't drink anymore, by the way, but I got so drunk that night. Oh my God. It was terrible. And I think it was just sort of letting out all of these weird feelings, these conflicting emotions. But I'm not gonna lie — afterwards, there was kind of a sense of relief. Like, 'I've done the right thing. That was the right thing to do.' Sometimes things run their course in your life. I love them and I wish them the very, very best. And it's not like I have negative feelings or anything like that. It's just sometimes you change and you need to move on."

Last September, Share spoke to CoStar News about her decision to make a career switch from playing sporadic shows with VIXEN to becoming one of the top-producing real estate agents with eXp Realty in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ross, who earned her real estate license in 2018, said she averages about $10 million to $12 million in sales a year, with the commission typically being 5-6% of the home's selling price. (The commission is usually split 50/50 between the buyer's and seller's agents.)

Before focusing on her real estate career, Share played music part-time and worked as a life coach.

"For every [musician] you see who made it huge, there are probably 100 or 1,000 of us who didn't make it quite to that level," Ross, who works out of her home in Boynton Beach, told CoStar News. "If I continued to carry on traveling and doing wonderful stuff with the band, I just couldn't have paid the bills."

Share added that even though VIXEN made money during the peak of the group's success in the late 1980s, she and her bandmates didn't manage their business as well as they should have.

"We spent it promoting the band and record sales, instead of buying a house, which would have been nice," she said. "I can't blame somebody else. I can't point fingers. It was us. Gene Simmons from KISS and Rick Nielsen from CHEAP TRICK both told me the same thing: 'The only money you can count on in rock and roll is the money you get up front.' They were right."

When Ross finally left VIXEN in 2022, even with platinum album sales and major tours, she told Rolling Stone she "never made a penny."

Share secured her real estate license after being introduced to the industry through a realtor friend, Avery Carl, the wife of SiriusXM Hair Nation DJ Luc Carl.

The only remaining member of VIXEN's "classic" lineup is Petrucci, who is also joined in the group by guitarist Britt Lightning (a.k.a. Brittany Denaro) and Laricchiuta.

Petrucci, Ross and singer Janet Gardner are considered to be part of VIXEN's classic lineup, along with founding guitarist Jan Kuehnemund, who died of cancer in October 2013.

Gardner contributed lead vocals to VIXEN's most commercially successful studio albums — "Vixen" (1988),"Rev It Up" (1990) and "Tangerine" (1998) — as well as the group's latest full-length release, 2018's live album "Live Fire".