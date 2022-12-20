SHARON OSBOURNE Says She's 'Doing Great' After Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne says that she is "doing great" after a recent hospital visit.

The wife and manager of legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram on Monday (December 19) to post a holiday picture of a massive Christmas tree, captioning it, "back home and doing great."

The 70-year-old was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn, a location once featured on the Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventurers", in Santa Paula, California. It is not clear whether she was on camera when the incident occurred.

The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident to TMZ, saying it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16 and transported Sharon to the hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon was the patient.

A manager at the Glen Tavern Inn disclosed there was an "emergency," but declined to share more information with TMZ.

Ozzy and Sharon's son Jack Osbourne later wrote on Instagram that his mom had been cleared by her medical team to return home.

"Ok, here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures," he wrote. "She was filming an episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha."

He continued: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support.

"As to what happened to my mum – I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready," Jack added.

Osbourne has had past health issues. She underwent a series of more than 20 chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer in 2002. Those treatments were covered in the second season of MTV's reality show "The Osbournes" — after she was declared cancer-free.

In April, Osbourne revealed she had a facelift last year that left her with a "horrendous" outcome. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea," she added of the cosmetic surgery.

Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40th anniversary in July. The couple also shares two daughters, Kelly, 38, and Aimee, 39. Additionally, they're grandparents to Jack's four children and Kelly's first baby.