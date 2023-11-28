SHINEDOWN Releases 'The Library Sessions' Inspired By Crossover Hit Single 'A Symptom Of Being Human'

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band SHINEDOWN has released "The Library Sessions" inspired by its current crossover hit single "A Symptom Of Being Human". In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, today's special broadcast event is benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP),an organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide that SHINEDOWN has been supporting for over a decade.

"The Library Sessions" video features stripped-down, acoustic performances of "A Symptom Of Being Human" and SHINEDOWN's previous #1 rock anthem "GET UP" along with the band reading real fan stories that were submitted to the Symptom Library. Through their lyrics and sharing their own personal stories as well as providing a safe space for fans to express their life struggles, SHINEDOWN continues to shine a light on mental health awareness two decades into their record-setting career, while also reminding us of the importance of human connection and that we are not alone in this world.

"For over a decade, we have had the honor of working with the AFSP," shares SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith. "Mental health is not a term to be taken lightly under any circumstances. We are all a work in progress, and we will all be challenged in our lifetime. That being said, we know we live in a world that has countless obstacles that we must overcome on any given day, and at times it can feel overwhelming. Remember, life is a journey…When we got the chance to sit down together and read fan-submitted stories, it once again showed us the power of humanity and served as yet another reminder that we're not alone. This was something to be celebrated."

While SHINEDOWN is the most successful rock radio band of all time, holding the record for the most mainstream rock No. 1s in Billboard history, they believe that music is universal and doesn't have to be put in a genre box. With an uplifting and important message about how we are all a work in progress, "A Symptom Of Being Human" continues to resonate with listeners. Following its impact at Hot AC this summer, where it reached Top 15, the song is currently rising up the Active Rock and Alternative radio charts, where it just hit Top 10 and is nearing Top 15, respectively. SHINEDOWN's exploration of the resilience of the human spirit, experiences with mental health, and the importance of empathy shine through in the track reminding us that we are more similar than we are different. SHINEDOWN has also released a variety of remixes for the hit song — including a pop remix, acoustic version, and piano version — and performed "A Symptom Of Being Human" on "Live With Kelly And Mark" in September. Collectively, "A Symptom Of Being Human", off the band's acclaimed seventh studio album "Planet Zero" (Atlantic Records),has amassed over 33 million streams.

In other news, SHINEDOWN is gearing up to release their 2011 live album "Somewhere In The Stratosphere" for the first time on vinyl on Friday, December 8. The limited-edition red, black, and beige splattered 4LP set includes the band's multi-platinum hit single "Second Chance" and their platinum single "If You Only Knew" as well as covers of FOO FIGHTERS' "Times Like These" and LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "Simple Man" and much more. "Somewhere In The Stratosphere" is comprised of two full live show recordings: an electric set from Washington State and an acoustic set from Kansas City. The "Somewhere In The Stratosphere" 4LP vinyl set is available exclusively via SHINEDOWN's official store.

