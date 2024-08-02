SHINEDOWN Sets Chart Record Across Multiple Formats

SHINEDOWN, the multi-platinum rock band known for its powerful performances and chart-topping hits, has achieved another remarkable milestone. The band's single "A Symptom Of Being Human" is now the first song by a band or solo artist to chart in the top 10 on three major Mediabase charts: Active Rock, Alternative, and Adult Contemporary (AC). This unprecedented chart achievement underscores SHINEDOWN's versatility and broad appeal across multiple music genres.

In addition to holding Mediabase chart history with the most No. 1s, Top 5s and Top 10s in the Active Rock category, SHINEDOWN has achieved a record-breaking 23 chart-topping songs.

"Radio has been the heartbeat of our band, and we owe an immense debt of gratitude to the stations that have championed us," said Brent Smith, lead vocalist of SHINEDOWN. Smith went on to add, "This milestone is a testament to the unwavering support from our fans and their beloved radio stations, which have been pivotal in our journey and growth since day one."

Philippe Generali, president and CEO of Mediabase, said: "Mediabase would like to congratulate SHINEDOWN, Atlantic-Elektra and the In De Goot Management team on this accomplishment for 'A Symptom Of Being Human'. To be able to go top 10 at these three formats, as well as having successful runs at Top 40 and Hot AC is very rare for a rock song."

It's rare for a rock band to break into pop music, but SHINEDOWN has always believed that music is universal and doesn't have to be put in a genre box. "A Symptom Of Being Human" is resonating with listeners worldwide because of its uplifting and important message about how we are all a work in progress. Collectively, "A Symptom Of Being Human" has amassed tens of millions of streams across all versions including a live version, pop remix, acoustic version and piano version.

"A Symptom Of Being Human" is the fourth No. 1 Active Rock single from SHINEDOWN's acclaimed seventh studio album, "Planet Zero". The set debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart in July 2022.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh