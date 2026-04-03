SHINEDOWN Shares New Song 'Outlaw' From Upcoming 'Ei8ht' Album

SHINEDOWN has released "Outlaw", the latest track from the band's highly anticipated eighth studio album, "Ei8ht", arriving May 29 via Atlantic Records.

The release arrives on the heels of yet another major career milestone, as SHINEDOWN took home "Rock Artist Of The Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26 — marking their second consecutive win in the category and further cementing their status as one of the most dominant forces in modern music.

Upon winning the award the band celebrated on the red carpet and thanked fans on socials: "Rock artist of the year… two years in a row?!! THANK YOU iHeartRadio THANK YOU SHINEDOWN NATION. Thank you everyone. We are so incredibly grateful and proud of this band, of this community, of this team… MUCH LOVE."

"Outlaw" continues a landmark run for SHINEDOWN, following a string of chart-topping releases, including "Dance, Kid, Dance", "Killing Fields", "Three Six Five", their latest No. 1 hit "Searchlight" and recently released song "Safe And Sound". Built on a gritty, roots-driven foundation, the track leans into a raw, open-road energy — blending the band's signature intensity with a more organic, stripped-back feel that expands the sonic world of "Ei8ht" without losing its edge.

The recent success of "Searchlight" marked yet another historic achievement for the band, hitting No. 1 on both Mediabase Active Rock (their 24th No. 1) and Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay (their 22nd No. 1),extending their all-time records on both charts.

To celebrate the new music, SHINEDOWN will embark on their massive "Dance Kid Dance Act II" world tour, spanning North America, Europe and Australia across 12 countries and 60 dates, including some of the largest venues of their career.

SHINEDOWN has cemented its status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 8.3 billion global streams, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all of their albums, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but with our culture at large.

SHINEDOWN is the No. 1 artist on Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists list, after notching the most ever No. 1s (22 to date) in the history of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Mediabase has also cemented SHINEDOWN as the greatest rock band in history with an award for the most No. 1s (with 24 No. 1s to date),Top 5s and Top 10s on Mediabase Active Rock chart history. This year they continued to dominate the airwaves as their song "Three Six Five" went No. 1 at Alternative Radio, Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, and Top 20 at Top 40 in addition to their No. 1 songs "Dance, Kid, Dance", "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight", which made its performance debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock 'n' roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, and melodic sensibility, SHINEDOWN continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and festival headlining slots propelled by the undeniable power of frontman Brent Smith's voice.

SHINEDOWN is Brent Smith (vocals),Zach Myers (guitar),Eric Bass (bass, production) and Barry Kerch (drums).

"Ei8ht" track listing:

01. At The Bottom

02. Dance, Kid, Dance

03. Burning Down The Disco

04. Three Six Five

05. Young Again

06. Dizzy

07. Imposter

08. Machine Gun

09. Outlaw

10. Safe And Sound

11. Searchlight

12. Bear With Me

13. Deep End

14. Killing Fields

15. Back To The Living

16. Wide Open

17. So Glad That You Asked

18. The Pilot

Photo credit: Ryan Camp