SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH Praises New LINKIN PARK Singer EMILY ARMSTRONG

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith has praised LINKIN PARK for recruiting DEAD SARA's Emily Armstrong as the latter band's new co-vocalist.

Smith made his comments just minutes after LINKIN PARK introduced its new lineup during a live performance event, with Armstrong and Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer for G FLIP, ILLENIUM and ONE OK ROCK, joining Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn. LINKIN PARK also released a new single, "The Emptiness Machine", and announced an upcoming album "From Zero", which will arrive on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

Smith took to his social media to write: "I remember the very first time I heard Emily Armstrong from DEAD SARA sing 'The Weatherman'. I said to myself, I believe Rock N' Roll will be OK… And so today I will say LINKIN PARK will be more than OK…

"I know the Internet is a blaze with comments of criticism and also of praise from fans all over the world. Something to think about … Do you honestly believe that the members of this ICONIC Band truly think that of all people Chester Bennington is replaceable??? The entire world knows he will never be replaceable because he was one of a kind. But with all that being said there is an audience that miss this band , and their presence ,and what they represent. So I asked you, ALL of you… Give them the opportunity to not close their chapter. Allow them to celebrate their legacy, and also the opportunity to create a new one.

"Give'em Hell L.P.".

Later this month, LINKIN PARK will embark on a six-date arena tour, making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota.

Pre-sale tickets for the "From Zero" tour will be available for the LP Underground fan club members starting on September 6. The general sale will start on September 7.

According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

"The Emptiness Machine" is said to "channel the DNA of LINKIN PARK." Shinoda said the band feels "really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we've made together," adding that they are "weaving together the sonic touchpoints we've been known for and still exploring new ones."