SHINEDOWN's ERIC BASS: Seeing STUCK MOJO Play Live In Mid-1990s 'Changed My Trajectory Completely'

In a new interview with "Paltrocast" host Darren Paltrowitz, SHINEDOWN bassist Eric Bass was asked if there was a particular band that got him to go from listening to music as a fan to deciding to pursue music professionally. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "VAN HALEN, man. And here's the thing: just out of pure coincidence in my age, it was really Van Hagar [VAN HALEN with Sammy Hagar] first and then I backed into the older records. And I'd listened to some other stuff — I'd listened to QUEEN and AEROSMITH and THE FAT BOYS and all sorts of stuff, man, back then. I was born in the '70s, and I'm a child of the '80s. My musical trajectory was just perfect for some of the great music. I really started becoming aware of music in '84, '85, and I was in high school right at that crossover of hair metal and grunge; I graduated in '93. So, I just had this great time of music — when I was conscious of music was a really great time, [or] becoming conscious of music, I should say. But a buddy of mine gave me a longplay cassette, and I can't remember if the whole record made it on both sides, but I don't think it did, but one side was [AC/DC's] 'Back In Black', the other side was [VAN HALEN's] '5150'. And I put on '5150', and it was just, like, 'Holy shit. What is this?' And actually I was in a garage band that morphed into a VAN HALEN cover band when I was in in high school. And probably not a good VAN HALEN cover band, but a VAN HALEN cover band nonetheless."

He continued: "And then, honestly, man, after that, when I got out of high school, I discovered… Did you ever hear of a band called STUCK MOJO?" After Paltrowitz responded in the affirmative, Eric said: "So interestingly enough, [then-STUCK MOJO and current FOZZY guitarist] Rich's [Ward] sister Maggie was living with my wife — my now-wife; my girlfriend then — and her sister at my mother-in-law's house. And Maggie and my wife's sister were kind of hippie chicks. And they were, like, 'Hey, do you wanna go see my brother's band play in Charleston?' They were playing a place called the Music Farm. 'We're gonna see my brother's band play Music Farm.' And I'm, like, 'What are they called?' 'They're called STUCK MOJO.' Well, when you hear that name, you're thinking hippie band, like some jam band. I was, like, 'Well, I'll go. I'll go check it out. And this was probably '94 — '94 or '95, right around in there. And, man, I didn't know what I was in for; I didn't know what this band did. And at the time I was playing in more hardcore bands and stuff, and I was into heavy music but I'd never heard of STUCK MOJO before. I thought I was going to watch a jam band. And these four individuals hit the stage, and there weren't a lot of people [in the venue] at the time because they were still coming up, and they were an Atlanta band, but they hit the stage and they performed for 30 people like it was an arena full of people, and I'd never seen anything like it. I'd never seen a band with that much energy on stage live — ever. There's no production to rely on; they are the production. And then meeting Rich that night, and after that, it changed my trajectory completely — changed the way I looked at performing, changed the way that I looked at music, changed what I thought was possible or what I thought I wanted my bands to be or my band that I was in at the time to be. And that relationship that I formed with Rich, and he and I still keep up… Yeah, he was my tangible guitar hero — a guy I could talk to… I'd go see STUCK MOJO play, and eventually Corey Lowery joined the band — Clint Lowery's [SEVENDUST] brother, and Corey's now in SEETHER, and they formed STEREOMUD and a couple other couple other bands, and then STILL RAIN back in the day, too. But eventually, Corey joined the band, and STUCK MOJO ended up taking my band at the time, took us out on tour to play some shows. And I don't know, man — it was just something about that… watching a band that blew me away and then being able to like hang out with them and talk to them, ask them questions and that sort of thing, that really changed my trajectory."

Bass added: "Look, man, there are a lot of other artists in there that that… I mean, my musical list of genres that I love and people that I love and artists that I love is extensive. But if I had to point to two things, it was discovering VAN HALEN and then seeing STUCK MOJO play. Those two things were so pivotal. And you know what's great, too, man? I'm able to tell Rich — like I've told him before — I'm, like, 'You realize I'm sitting here because of you?' And that's not a bullshit statement. If that hadn't happened, if I hadn't seen that band play that night, my trajectory would have been wholly and completely different. And so what a cool thing to be able to experience, and the band that you love. And, man, I just really enjoyed those — especially those first couple of [STUCK MOJO] records, man, the 'Snappin' Necks' record and the 'Pigwalk' record especially. Devin Townsend produced 'Pigwalk', and it's very Devin, but it's a fucking great record, man. If you've never heard 'Pigwalk' by STUCK MOJO, check it out. It's a great metal-rap meld. But, yeah, man, [it was] really cool to be able to have that experience and have someone that inspired me to be able to be, while not on speed dial, but a part of my life that I could talk to occasionally about things."

