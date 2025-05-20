SICK OF IT ALL's LOU KOLLER: 'I'm Officially Cancer Free Right Now'

Vocalist Lou Koller of New York hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL, who recently underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with an esophageal tumor, has shared a new video message in which he said: " Hey everybody. What's up? I've got some good news for everyone. I got my test results back — the scan results, I mean. And it turns out — it looks like there's nothing left, no more cancer. So I'm officially cancer free right now. Thank God for that. And thank you all for your positive vibes, your prayers, all your well wishes. Thank you so much for all your support. And I'm really happy about this. Now I can get on to trying to get myself back to normal instead of this chicken neck and all this stuff. And thank you. That's all I can say. I'm really happy. I still have to go for a new scan every six months for the next couple years to make sure it's still outta me, but as of now, I'm cancer free. Thank you everybody so much."

In a message accompanying the video, Lou wrote: "Quick up date!! So happy to report I am cancer free!!! I still have to go for scans every six months for a couple years but right now I’m all good! Tim to continue the recovery and healing! Thank you all for your prayers and positive thoughts and well wishes and you undying support! We are all excited to move forward and get SICK OF IT ALL back on track! Thank you again and love you all!!"

A benefit concert supporting Koller's battle with esophageal cancer was held on November 23, 2024 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The "I'm In The Fight With Lou" event featured performances by VISION OF DISORDER, LIFE OF AGONY and MUNICIPAL WASTE, as well as veteran New York hardcore acts KILLING TIME and CROWN OF THORNZ. Notably, it marked VISION OF DISORDER's first live appearance since 2018. It was also LIFE OF AGONY's first show since the band's singer Keith Caputo — who came out as transgender and assumed the name Mina Caputo in 2011 — announced that he had "cured" his gender dysphoria and was planning to "physically completely detransition" in 2025 before officially changing his name back to Keith Caputo.

After Lou went public in late June 2024 with the news that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his esophagus, his brother Pete, who plays guitar in SICK OF IT ALL — set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of the costs of his cancer treatment and assist with living expenses while the group is off the road and unable to tour. That campaign has since raised more than $300,000, with fellow artists AFI, RANCID and DROPKICK MURPHYS contributing $5,000 apiece, and bands such as SNAPCASE and HOT WATER MUSIC also making generous donations.

The long-running New York Hardcore band subsequently canceled its previously announced European tour dates.

When Lou first posted about the diagnosis on social media, he said: "[Doctors] found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy.' … They're all behind me staying home and us staying home."

Koller ended the message by saying: "I'll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer … or maybe the winter."

SICK OF IT ALL's European tour was supposed to kick off in the Czech Republic on July 4, 2024.

SICK OF IT ALL's latest album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media.