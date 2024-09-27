SICK OF IT ALL's LOU KOLLER Undergoes Final Pre-Surgery Round Of Chemo In Cancer Battle

Vocalist Lou Koller of New York hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL has undergone his final pre-surgery round of chemotherapy after recently being diagnosed with an esophageal tumor.

Earlier today (Friday, September 27),Koller shared a video update via social media in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey, everybody. Lou here. I just wanna give you a quick update. Today was chemo session number four, last of the pre-surgery chemos. So now I have a month till the surgery, which is on October 24th. So far I feel okay. Little dizzy, little tired, body aches, same thing that happens all the time. Have my take-home pack of chemo right here. Mm-hmm. See, I get a bonus every time. I wear it for 24 hours and they then they take it out tomorrow. This is the one that really messes me up. So after tomorrow, I will be useless for, like, four or five days. So that's that.

"I'm really thankful that you guys sold out the benefit show [on Saturday, November 23 at Irving Plaza in New York City] that quickly," he continued. "The lineup is insane. It's gonna be an amazing show. I don't know if I can be there. Depends on how much I healed after the surgery. It's gonna be a good time in between the surgery and the show. But also, my doctor's advice was, 'Don't test your immune system in that environment.' What are you gonna do?

"But, like I said, I'm doing good. I got a lot of chemo side effects, like numbness in my fingertips, losing hair… At least I got my eyebrows still… And I got my eyelashes.

"I miss my hair. I hate looking in the mirror. I scare myself in the bathroom at night, like, 'Who the hell's that guy?' [Laughs]

"Anyway, just messing around. I hope you are all doing good. And thank you for supporting me and SICK OF IT ALL.

"I know Craig's [Setari, SICK OF IT ALL bassist] out on the road with Marky Ramone, so go see that," Lou added. "And I think he might be doing some shows with JUDGE. Just write to the guys — write to Armand [Majidi, SICK OF IT ALL drummer], Pete [Koller, SICK OF IT ALL guitarist] and Craig — and tell 'em hello. Keep their spirits up too. I'm doing all right.

"All right, guys. Thanks. And take care of each other."

After Lou went public in late June with the news that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his esophagus, his brother Pete, SICK OF IT ALL guitarist, set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of the costs of his cancer treatment and assist with living expenses while the group is off the road and unable to tour. That campaign has since raised more than $300,000, with fellow artists AFI, RANCID and DROPKICK MURPHYS contributing $5,000 apiece, and bands such as SNAPCASE and HOT WATER MUSIC also making generous donations.

The long-running New York Hardcore band subsequently canceled its previously announced European tour dates.

When Lou first posted about the diagnosis on social media, he said: "[Doctors] found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy.' … They're all behind me staying home and us staying home."

Koller ended the message by saying: "I'll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer … or maybe the winter."

SICK OF IT ALL's European tour was supposed to kick off in the Czech Republic on July 4.

SICK OF IT ALL's latest album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media.

