SICK OF IT ALL's LOU KOLLER Will Find Out In May If He Is Completely Cancer Free

Vocalist Lou Koller of New York hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL, who recently underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with an esophageal tumor, has shared a new video message in which he said: " How you doing, everybody? A little update for you. I haven't done one in a while because there's really not much to tell. I'm in the healing stage, as they say. It's about five or six weeks out from the chemo, my last chemo, and I'm doing pretty good, much better than last month. I feel a lot better than last month, but I'm still dealing with a lot of the side effects, as in my fingers are still numb, my feet are numb, my taste buds don't work right. I think now I can taste salty stuff and really bitter things. Everything else is bland. Other than that, I'm trying to gain weight. I'm down 30 pounds. That's not good for me. I've been trying to gain it, but with my new stomach shape, and it's still healing, it's going really slow. I'm not really gaining weight, but I'm trying. I thought that would be the easiest part — just stuff your face. But I can't."

He continued: "Anyway, other than that, I'm doing pretty good. I'm still sleeping a lot. Trying to break that. Trying to get my energy up. All those things are good.

"No word yet from the doctors. I get the full scan in May to find out if I'm completely cancer free. So we will see.

"Thank you for all the support again, and all your messages," he added. "It's good to hear from everybody and hopefully soon, soon I'll have some good news for you. Other than that, the band's doing okay. Everybody's doing their own thing. Trying to stay alive. Pete's [Koller, SICK OF IT ALL guitarist and Lou's brother] been writing a lot of music. We're gonna get together during the spring and summertime to try to hammer out some new songs. I have to try to sing too, which I might be trying this weekend.

"Anyway, thank you very much, and good to see all of you and hear from you. And take care."

A benefit concert supporting Koller's ongoing battle with esophageal cancer was held on November 23, 2024 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The "I'm In The Fight With Lou" event featured performances by VISION OF DISORDER, LIFE OF AGONY and MUNICIPAL WASTE, as well as veteran New York hardcore acts KILLING TIME and CROWN OF THORNZ. Notably, it marked VISION OF DISORDER's first live appearance since 2018. It was also LIFE OF AGONY's first show since the band's singer Keith Caputo — who came out as transgender and assumed the name Mina Caputo in 2011 — announced that he had "cured" his gender dysphoria and was planning to "physically completely detransition" in 2025 before officially changing his name back to Keith Caputo.

After Lou went public in late June 2024 with the news that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his esophagus, his brother Pete set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of the costs of his cancer treatment and assist with living expenses while the group is off the road and unable to tour. That campaign has since raised more than $300,000, with fellow artists AFI, RANCID and DROPKICK MURPHYS contributing $5,000 apiece, and bands such as SNAPCASE and HOT WATER MUSIC also making generous donations.

The long-running New York Hardcore band subsequently canceled its previously announced European tour dates.

When Lou first posted about the diagnosis on social media, he said: "[Doctors] found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy.' … They're all behind me staying home and us staying home."

Koller ended the message by saying: "I'll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer … or maybe the winter."

SICK OF IT ALL's European tour was supposed to kick off in the Czech Republic on July 4, 2024.

SICK OF IT ALL's latest album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media.