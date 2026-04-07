SILVERSTEIN And STORY OF THE YEAR Announce 'Camp Screamo' Summer 2026 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour

SILVERSTEIN and STORY OF THE YEAR have joined forces to bring fans the "Camp Screamo Tour". Kicking off on July 12, the month-long run will mark the first time the two rock juggernauts have hit the road together. Joining them are special guest ORIGAMI ANGEL.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will end on Thursday, April 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMCAMPSCREAMO" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

SILVERSTEIN frontman Shane Told comments: "It's official! 'Camp Screamo' is happening!! This is the summer tour we've wanted to do for a very long time.

"Believe it or not, this is the FIRST TIME SILVERSTEIN and STORY OF THE YEAR have toured the U.S. together, which feels illegal considering how long we have been friends.

"This tour is going to be nostalgic, loud, chaotic, fun, wild, emotional, slightly unhinged, sweaty, mildly dangerous, and a little irresponsible! We're playing songs from all the different eras of our band, the classics and a few deep cuts for good measure as well. Can't wait!"

Adds STORY OF THE YEAR: "We're stoked to be playing a bunch of new songs from 'A.R.S.O.N.', bangers from 'Tear Me To Pieces', as well as all of the classics you grew up listening to.

"We're pumped to be sharing the stage with SILVERSTEIN. They are great dudes and they rip live. They're also a really important band to the scene, and their records just keep getting better and more inspiring to all of us listening. It's going to be super fun watching them shred every night, which will only elevate our game and inspire us to be at our best. This isn't a tour to be missed! This tour will be special. We've been friends with these guys forever but have never done a U.S. tour together, which is crazy given how much we love their band."

SILVERSTEIN is coming off of one of the biggest and most exciting years of its career so far; the band commemorated its silver anniversary in 2025 with their ambitious 16-song double LP "Antibloom / Pink Moon" and worldwide "25 Years Of Noise Tour" — which sold a career high of nearly 110,000 tickets. Both albums were conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree. Known for their meticulous attention to flow and emotional pacing, the band crafted both halves to stand on their own while also telling a broader, interconnected story — one that ebbs and crashes like the desert winds that shaped it. The result is a bold and diverse body of work that expands SILVERSTEIN's dynamic range while staying true to their emotional core. "Antibloom" was honored with a nomination for "Metal/Hard Album Of The Year" at the 2026 Juno Awards.

"Camp Screamo Tour" dates:

July 12 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 14 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

July 15 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

July 19 - Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo at the Harrah's

July 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

July 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

July 25 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

July 26 - Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour **

July 28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

July 29 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

July 31 - San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

August 1 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

August 4 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

August 5 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

August 7 - Buffalo, NY @ Terminal B at the Outer Harbor

Other SILVERSTEIN shows:

August 21-22 - Montreal, QC @ Vans Warped Tour **

November 14-15 - Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour **

** Indicates festival date