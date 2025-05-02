SILVERSTEIN Announces 'Pink Moon', Second Half Of Momentous Double Album

Following the release of "Antibloom", revered rock group SILVERSTEIN returns with "Pink Moon": the second chapter in their ambitious 16-song double album, conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree. The album, set to be released on September 12 via UNFD, is available for pre-order / pre-save now.

Along with the announcement comes lead single and music video "Negative Space", offering fans their first glimpse into "Pink Moon". Following the critically acclaimed "Antibloom", this new track pushes everything further: the chaos, the emotion, the dynamic contrast. With its relentless pace, shifting moods, and massive hook, it captures the disorienting feeling of spiraling out, only to land in a crushing breakdown. The video, a surreal and unhinged sequel to the fan-favorite "Don't Let Me Get Too Low", was shot guerrilla-style across Las Vegas and delivers on every level. This is SILVERSTEIN at their most explosive and cinematic yet.

"I think the coolest thing about 'Negative Space' is how off-balance it makes me feel. It's almost like it's slightly too fast so it's always trying to catch up to itself. That, combined with the fact that it's always switching vibes and using contrasting tones makes for a really interesting three minutes," shares guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau.

Adds frontman Shane Told: "This song really has it all. Tons of energy, raw power, a big hook, and a massively heavy breakdown. I also love the lyrics and the photography imagery. On top of it, the video was super fun to make and I think might be our best video as well. So needless to say, I am SUPER excited for people to hear this one. The video is the companion piece and sequel to 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low'. The songs were written together over two days with our friend Jon Lundin (POINT NORTH) and it completes the story of myself playing a madman burying himself in the Las Vegas desert."

Born from the same sessions as "Antibloom", the songs on "Pink Moon" were sequenced with intention, offering a distinct yet complementary listening experience. Known for their meticulous attention to flow and emotional pacing, the band crafted both halves to stand on their own while also telling a broader, interconnected story, one that ebbs and crashes like the desert winds that shaped it.

"Pink Moon" features the only guest appearances on the project, with stunning contributions from Rory Rodriguez of DAYSEEKER and Cassadee Pope — voices chosen mid-process when the band sensed the need to push certain songs into new sonic territory. The result is a bold and diverse body of work that expands SILVERSTEIN's dynamic range while staying true to their emotional core. By releasing the project in two halves, the band has given every song the room to breathe, resonate, and evolve: a fitting strategy for a year packed with touring, celebration, and reflection. The moon has risen. The story continues.

This year, fans around the world are invited to join SILVERSTEIN in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and fans are able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist. The band recently wrapped up the initial legs in North America and Europe alongside THURSDAY, THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS, ARM'S LENGTH and SPLIT CHAIN.

SILVERSTEIN is currently continuing their trek across North America, reaching new markets with support from REAL FRIENDS, BROADSIDE and GREYHAVEN.

SILVERSTEIN enters its 25th year with two full-length albums set for 2025. The band that NME calls "legendary," and Loudwire placed among the "Most Prolific Rock & Metal Artists Of The 21st Century", continues to innovate and inspire on forward-thinking records and at crowd-embracing live shows.

SILVERSTEIN songs like "My Heroine", "Smile In Your Sleep", "The Afterglow" and "Infinite" are postmodern anthems for a devoted following earned with passionate performances and authentic artistry. As recently as 2024, The Needle Drop called them "emo hardcore legends." While their more than 750 streams reflect that, SILVERSTEIN grew up in a scene where the music and message come first.

Audiences sing and scream along in packed theaters, at festivals, and on tours around the world with groups like SIMPLE PLAN, RISE AGAINST, GOOD CHARLOTTE, PIERCE THE VEIL, BEARTOOTH and UNDEROATH.

SILVERSTEIN have continued to build on their already-wide reaching impact. Immersing themselves in new technologies like TikTok, Discord the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band have confirmed their unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of their career.

"Pink Moon" track listing:

01. I Love You But I Have To Let You Go

02. Negative Space

03. Drain The Blood (feat. Rory Rodriguez of DAYSEEKER)

04. The Fatalist

05. Widowmaker

06. Autopilot (feat. Cassadee Pope)

07. Death Hold

08. Dying Game

SILVERSTEIN is:

Shane Told - Vocals

Paul Marc Rousseau - Guitar

Josh Bradford - Guitar

Billy Hamilton - Bass

Paul Koehler - Drums

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough