SILVERSTEIN To Celebrate Tenth Anniversary Of 'This Is How The Wind Shifts' Album On North American Tour

Canadian post-hardcore legends SILVERSTEIN will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their seventh album, "This Is How The Wind Shifts", on a North American tour this fall.

SILVERSTEIN commented: "We heard the overwhelming demand for this tour and it's finally here! Celebrating 10 years of our album 'This Is How The Wind Shifts' & Greatest Hits. This album is very special to us, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be giving it the celebration it deserves. We will be performing the iconic fan-favourite concept album in its entirety for the first time ever. Additionally we'll be adding in a bunch of your favourite songs from the rest of our catalog - you don't want to miss it! We strive to make each show/tour a special experience for our fans, and this is no exception! Joining us will be two incredible bands: STRAY FROM THE PATH & AVOID. This line-up rules and we're so glad we could put it together for you!

"We're kicking off the tour at the same venue where we ended the album release tour, a very special venue that holds a lot of nostalgia for us. We've hand selected a bunch of other clubs that have a lot of history for us - we're sure it will bring back memories to a lot of our fans!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMWINDSHIFTS" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. local.

Tour dates:

Nov. 23 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Nov. 25 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Nov. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 29 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Dec. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Dec. 2 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Dec. 5 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Dec. 6 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Dec. 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

Dec. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Dec. 10 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Dec. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Dec. 13 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Dec. 15 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

Dec. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Dec. 17 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

SILVERSTEIN released its latest studio album, "Misery Made Me", in 2022 via UNFD. Inspired by the previous two years, "Misery Made Me" is a depiction of SILVERSTEIN — and world at large's — collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.

SILVERSTEIN has continued to build on its already-wide reaching impact. Immersing itself in new technologies like TikTok, Discord, the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band has confirmed its unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of its career.

It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band — who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented — would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways. "Misery Made Me" is a campaign hinged on SILVERSTEIN's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honoring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough