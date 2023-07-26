SINÉAD O'CONNOR Dead: Rockers Pay Tribute To 'A Great Person And An Amazing Artist'

Members of SMASHING PUMPKINS, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, L.A. GUNS, SHINEDOWN and QUEENSRŸCHE are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Sinéad O'Connor. The Irish singer, who infamously became a polarizing figure when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 appearance on "Saturday Night Live", was 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family confirmed in a statement. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor's breakthrough single came in 1990 with her No. 1 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U", a song written and composed by Prince. In total, she had released 10 albums, most recently 2014's "I'm Not Bossy, I'm The Boss".

Sinéad reflected on her rise to fame in the documentary "Nothing Compares", which came out last year. In it, she explained why she was compelled to rip up a photo of Pope John Paul II on camera.

"I had come across an article about families who had been trying to lodge complaints against the church for sexual abuse and were being silenced," she said. "Basically, everything I had been raised to believe was a lie."

O'Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II after performing an a cappella version of "War" by Bob Marley. She then told the audience to "Fight the real enemy."

Although Sinéad announced her retirement from music and touring, writing in 2021 that she'd "gotten older" and was "tired", she changed her mind within days, saying, "I love my job. Making music that is. I don't like the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walls of prejudice every day to make a living."

RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family. pic.twitter.com/49ryuIhGTQ — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 26, 2023

This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead#RIPSinead Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/DPTd1tNmZT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) July 26, 2023