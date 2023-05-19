Six Of EDDIE VAN HALEN's Stage-Played Charvel EVH Art Series Guitars Go Up For Auction

ANALOGr, the rare studio gear and one-of-a-kind music memorabilia marketplace that launched last year, is auctioning off six Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitars which have all been stage-played and signed by Eddie Van Halen. Also included in the auction is a Chip Ellis-built Fender Custom Shop Frankenstein copy, dubbed "Frankie 2". All seven guitars are being auctioned as one lot, with a minimum reserve price of $525,000.

According to ANALOGr, the seven-guitar collection is estimated to sell for between $750,000 and $1,000,000.

The guitars being auctioned are as follows:

* Charvel Eddie Van Halen Art Series guitar, signed July 9, 2004

* Charvel Eddie Van Halen Art Series guitar, signed October 14, 2007

* Charvel Eddie Van Halen Art Series guitar, signed October 22, 2007

* Charvel Eddie Van Halen Art Series guitar, signed November 1, 2007

* Charvel Eddie Van Halen Art Series guitar, signed February 20, 2012

* Charvel Eddie Van Halen Art Series guitar, signed May 11, 2012

* Fender Custom Shop Chip Ellis "Frankie 2"

For more information about each guitar, visit ANALOGr.

Last month, the "Frankenstrat" guitar that Eddie Van Halen played both onstage and in the classic video for VAN HALEN's "Hot For Teacher" sold at auction for $3.9 million.

Only two other guitars have ever sold for more at auction, both of which were once owned by NIRVANA's Kurt Cobain. Cobain's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Mustang sold for $4,550,000 and his Martin D-18E, which he used for NIRVANA's "MTV Unplugged" set, sold for $6,010,000.

ANALOGr provides access to a highly curated collection of music-related assets from some of pop culture's most important moments. The easy-to-use platform contains a diverse selection of rare, one-of-a-kind studio gear and memorabilia that anyone can view and bid on. All items available on the ANALOGr platform are sold without any buyer premium fees. Once a consignor has chosen the winning bid for a given item, the auction closes and the item along with its updated provenance records are delivered to the buyer. The ANALOGr marketplace has handled over $3 million in sales through word of mouth alone, with 95 percent of sales being completed without any timed element and for up to 30 percent less cost than competitors.

Unlike typical auction houses that are driven by commissions from timed auctions, ANALOGr is aligned with the consignor in maximizing value through true collaboration in the editorial, reserve pricing, sales channel, and final say on the acceptance of all winning bids. In exchange for ANALOGr's services (including travel, storage, insurance, shipping, packing, photography, video production, editorial, sales events, marketing and PR) consignors pay a flat percentage.

The company's mission is to tell the story of each item through its owner's passionate relationship with it, which is evidenced by the thorough records and detailed descriptions included in every listing. A fundamental component of this mission is to act as historical archivists of musical items, chronicling each piece's unique journey in order to show the world the true story of these amazing artifacts. The ANALOGr team acts as an advocate for the inclusion of consignors and dedicates every resource to providing a truly boutique concierge service.

"Every picture tells a story, as does every instrument, machine, vinyl, outfit, or keepsake," says Francis Porter, the co-founder and COO of ANALOGr. "Capturing the essential stories reverberating from these objects through investigation, verification, and production is our north star. Beyond just authenticating, our approach creates more value for our consignors by focusing on the emotional gravity of these historic items associated with pop culture's iconic moments."

ANALOGr differs from the traditional memorabilia and auction spaces through its enhanced priority on managing the assets of its collectors with a long-term approach, as well as through the flexibility and collaboration it offers consignors over the sales process.