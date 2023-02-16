SKID ROW To Release New Live Album This Year

In a new interview with the 96.1 KLPX radio station, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan spoke about the band's touring plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know we start up again in March, and we're doing a tour — us and BUCKCHERRY are going out, with another band opening the show called NO RESOLVE. And those shows are selling really well. We've got a three-week run now. We'll probably announce more dates. Other than that, we've got a bunch of European festivals. We've got some festivals in the States, and lot of other dates in the States.

"We recorded for a live record when we were in London [last October] — we recorded a live record. So hopefully that'll be out at some point this year," he revealed. "Possibly another video off this record [SKID ROW's latest album, 'The Gang's All Here']; [I'm] not sure. We're just kind of getting the year going.

"We got home in November, and Snake [SKID ROW guitarist Dave Sabo] had neck surgery. He had to get two discs replaced at the bottom of his neck — or wherever in his neck. And it's a crazy operation; they go in through the front and move his throat over and all this shit. [Laughs] It's nuts. So, anyway, he needs to rehab, and that's what he's been doing. So he'll be good to go by the end of February, beginning of March. And then we start — our first show, I believe, is on the 9th of March. We start rehearsals a few days before that. And then it's balls to the wall, man."

New SKID ROW singer Erik Grönwall made his recording debut with the band on "The Gang's All Here", which came out last October via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Sebastian Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of Bolan and guitarists Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger. SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT singer Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by ZP Theart, the South African-born, British-based singer who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.

Grönwall, who auditioned for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life", joined SKID ROW in January 2022. Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.

Grönwall was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. with whom he recorded four studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020) — before exiting the group in October 2020.

In September 2021, Grönwall released his cover version of SKID ROW's "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.