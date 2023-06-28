  • facebook
SKID ROW, WINGER, TWISTED SISTER And VIXEN Members Featured In 'I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream' Documentary

June 28, 2023

Paramount+ today announced that the new three-part docuseries "I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream" will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, July 18 in the U.S. and Canada and internationally on Wednesday, July 19 in the U.K. and Australia, with further international markets to follow later this summer.

Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants. "I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream" follows members of the bands SKID ROW, WINGER, TWISTED SISTER, VIXEN and THE SCREAM as they chased stardom in the cutthroat world of '80s metal. Some succeeded, some failed, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre.

The series is divided into three episodes:

Ep 101 - "I Wanna Be Somebody"

As '80s metal sweeps America, five rockers set out to make it in the world of hair spray and spandex.

Ep 102 - "Headed For Heartbreak"

Metal has been taken to new heights. As our rockers become stars, they battle personal demons, sexism – and even Congress.

Ep 103 - "Smells Like Change"

From country to grunge, the world's taste in music is changing, and every metal musician is fighting for survival. Some will make it, some won't … but all will be changed forever.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. Directed and executive produced by Tyler Measom, it is produced by Van Toffler and executive produced by David Kennedy, Nick Quested, Rick Krim, Matt Shay, Matt Weaver, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay and Joanna Zwickel. Bruce Gillmer, Michael Maniaci and Vanessa WhiteWolf executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Jennifer Yandrisevits serving as senior director of production.

