SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN Recalls His 'Most Memorable Recording-Session Moment'

In the latest episode of EMGtv's "Five Minutes With", SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan was asked to name his most memorable recording-session moment. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I have a really funny studio memory. [Laughs] We were doing demos for the first record at House Of Music in West Orange, New Jersey, and we were demoing, I think, at this point, 25 songs. And we were just going nonstop, well into the night, well into the morning, and sometimes we'd have to go to work. Some of us had to go to work, drive back, play some more. Well, I guess it was about 3:30, 4 o'clock in the morning and Scotti [Hill, SKID ROW guitarist] was doing some of his solos. So I think it was Scotti, Snake [SKID ROW guitarist Dave Sabo], myself and this guy named Nelson Ayres, who was the engineer. And we're listening to playback, and playback stops and we just hear Scotti's strings feeding back. And we look, and he is sitting in a chair and he fell asleep on his guitar, and it was just wide open. And we all looked back and we were, like, 'Yeah, I think we'd better call it a night.' So that, out of all the recording I've done in my career, I can't get that out of my head every time I walk into a control room."

Bolan recently confirmed to Lisa Karkos of the Nashville On The Rocks podcast/show that he and his SKID ROW bandmates are still looking for a singer to replace Erik Grönwall, who exited the group more than a year ago. The now-37-year-old Swedish-born musician, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021, announced his departure from SKID ROW in March 2024, saying that it had become increasingly "difficult to prioritize" his health and full recovery as the lead singer of the group.

Erik was SKID ROW's fourth frontman since Sebastian Bach's departure.

Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan, guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger. SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I. Theart was fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and was replaced by Grönwall, who was previously a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T.

In late March 2022, SKID ROW released its first single with Grönwall, "The Gang's All Here". The song was the title track of the band's latest album, which arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC.

SKID ROW played its first show with Grönwall on March 26, 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" residency.

In September 2024, SKID ROW released its first official live album, "Live In London". earMUSIC released the concert — which took place on October 24, 2022, at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town — as a 2LP set and CD/DVD digipack worldwide.