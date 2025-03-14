SKID ROW's ROB HAMMERSMITH: 'We Have Been On An Active Search' For A New Singer 'Since Last Year'

In a new interview with The Chuck Shute Podcast, SKID ROW drummer Rob Hammersmith spoke about the band's ongoing search for a replacement for singer Erik Grönwall. Erik, who was SKID ROW's fourth frontman since Sebastian Bach's departure, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021. As a result, he is immunocompromised, which made touring difficult. Regarding where SKID ROW stands at the moment with regard to finding a new vocalist, Rob said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've been busy. We've been on the hunt, I guess we've been on the prowl, if you will, we have been on an active search since last year. So, having said that, we've had some really good candidates. We've had some really strong candidates that we have been in discussions with. We have actually been in a room with a handful of people. We've had a really good experience with a lot of people. That said, we are still in the midst of an active search, so we like to keep that storyline out there and remind everybody that we are still looking. So if anybody hears this, if there's anybody out there that thinks that they're right for it, it is still an ongoing search at this at this moment. But we've made a lot of progress. And it's amazing — to make the best of a situation like that, it's kind of awesome to see how many talented people there are out there. Whether or not they're right for us, it really doesn't matter. It's really inspiring. It's awesome to see how many talented people there are out there."

Asked if he and his SKID ROW bandmates are looking for a singer who is stylistically similar to the group's previous vocalists, including Bach, or if they want to find someone to take SKID ROW "in a different direction", Rob said: "We would be open to either of those scenarios. When you're dealing with a situation like ours, there's a legacy there. There's a history, there's a legacy, there is a particular component to what we do that a lot of people are very, very attached to, and we're aware of that, and we're grateful for that. It's a really wonderful situation to be in. So having said that, preserving the history and honoring the history is very important to us. But that's not to say — all of our favorite bands have evolved and they've changed throughout the years. So I would say we are open to either scenario that you're describing, but we do have to honor the history and so many important parts of the history of the band."

Regarding whether the singers SKID ROW has auditioned so far are established and well-known vocalists or if they are relatively unknown, Rob said: "A bit of both, a bit of both. So in regards to that, we are certainly not narrowing the scope of that in terms of who we're looking at and who would be a potential candidate."

Circling back to what he and his SKID ROW bandmates are looking for in a new singer, Rob said: "The way I've explained it to a lot of people, in my perception of the situation, it's a very specific gig. We're not claiming to be THE BEATLES, we're not claiming that we write the most complicated music that's out there, but it's a very specific thing. And then going back to the history and the legacy of the band, not only is it a specific thing, but it's a specific established thing. It's a pre-established sound. You're talking about an iconic catalog of music. For some people, they hold that catalog of music very sacred. So, you do have to find out what the balance of evolution, but honoring that and really giving the fans the experience that they're hoping to have. It's difficult. It's a balancing act, but you figure it out as you go. And everybody that we have been in a room with, as I said, there's some amazing people out there, amazing singers. And you can really see where every one of those people would bring something really cool to the table and bring something really cool into the mix. It's just the reality of a situation like this. It's a very specific gig."

Last July, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan said during a question-and-answer session at the Days Of The Dead horror and pop culture-themed convention in Indianapolis that he and his bandmates were "taking our time" finding a new singer "because we have time. And we've got a couple guys on the radar that we're gonna audition," he revealed. "And there's also a couple of our friends that wanna do what Lzzy Hale did and sit in [on lead vocals] for a few [SKID ROW] shows. And that's fun too. That was so much fun doing those [four] shows [with Lzzy]."

In May 2024, Rachel confirmed to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station that he and his bandmates had been talking to singers about potentially stepping in to replace Grönwall. He explained: "No one, really, with a name. But, yeah, we've been talking to a few guys that piqued our interest, for sure."

That same month, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo ruled out a reunion with SKID ROW's former singer Sebastian Bach telling The Hook Rocks podcast: "It's not gonna happen. And I say the same thing every time. I'm thankful that people have such an interest in wanting to see that happen, but I also have to reiterate that this is about being happy in the situation that you're in. So I'll speak for myself personally.

"First of all, I do need to say something too, is that the reason that this isn't happening is because there's three of us — myself, Scotti [Hill, SKID ROW guitarist] and Rachel — who've had conversations about this, and we've all been on the same page that we don't wanna go down that road again. We just — we don't.

"Rachel has taken a beating over this through the years," Sabo continued. "He's the one who's been blamed for this. 'Oh, it's Rachel's ego.' 'It's this and that.' No, that's a load of bullshit. That is not true. And I feel bad because he's really, really had to shoulder that blame and has never said anything derogatory or anything like that. But you know what? The truth of the matter is that Rachel, Scotti and myself have continually felt the same way, that we enjoy being happy in this band and we're really happy.

"It's been such a great experience for the last however, 35 years, everything, all the ups, all the downs, everything, but we just don't wanna revisit that particular aspect of our history," he explained. "I love the songs, [I] love a lot of the memories, [I am] not fond of some of the memories, but just as individuals and as a collective, that's just how we feel. So this is not on Rachel. And this has nothing to do with anyone's ego or anything like that. So that's just gotta be clear. Again, for anyone to sit there and make assumptions that this is Rachel Bolan saying 'nope,' it's not. It's the three of us, and we've all collectively sat there and just said that we don't wanna do it. We just don't wanna do it. And we wish everybody all the best."

Snake added: "We've been just ripped apart by ex-members of the band and stuff — ripped apart. Some really shitty stuff [has been] said about all of us. And we just choose not to [respond]. It's not who I am. It's not who we are. We won't go down that road. We just wanna play music and be happy. This has really never been about a monetary aspect of things because it's known that we've been offered a good amount of money to do shows together and to reunite [with Sebastian] and whatever, but it's just never been about the money, man. I choose my happiness, my willingness to continue to be a really good friend to my best friends and a really good husband and a really good dad and bandmate and person. And I don't wanna endanger that in any way. So the people that we choose to play with, those choices are made in order to keep those particular things in line for all of us."

Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan, guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger. SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I. Theart was fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and was replaced by Grönwall, who was previously a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T.

Five years ago, Bolan also confirmed that he and his bandmates "were entertaining the idea" of reuniting with Bach following Harnell's departure. But Rachel shot down the possibility of a rekindling of his friendship with Sebastian, explaining: "Well… Here's the soundbite for Blabbermouth. I wouldn't say we were friends [when we were in a band together]. We were bandmates. You know what I mean? We're two very different people." Bolan added that he hadn't seen Bach "in years."

Six years ago, Bach was asked by Rolling Stone what it would take for SKID ROW to be reunited. He responded: "It would take those guys to realize that I have a lifetime manager. His name is Rick Sales. I've been with him since 2006. They don't want to deal with a guy like that. They want to give some singer who doesn't have a manager $700 to $800 bucks a week. I've got a team that's worked with me and don't allow me to get fucked around. I didn't have that team when I was 19 years old."

In response to Bach's statements about the earnings of SKID ROW's singer, Sabo told Rolling Stone in an e-mail: "I guess fact-checking isn't in his skill set… The five of us go on that stage as a band and we all get paid equally. We're in this together. There's no egos."

Sebastian went on to say that SKID ROW was "close to reuniting, but then it didn't happen. The fact that it didn't happen obviously makes me somewhat bitter, because life is only getting shorter, as the song says," he added.

"I wouldn't say 'came close,'" Bolan told Rolling Stone in an e-mail response to Bach's account of the reunion talks. "We entertained the idea. Snake and I went as far as talking with agents and promoters about money. But we quickly learned after a few text conversations, why we fired him in the first place. Nothing is worth your happiness and peace of mind."