SKILLET's 'Monster' Surpasses Four Billion Streams

Multi-platinum rock band SKILLET continues to reach new heights in 2026 as its six-times-platinum anthem "Monster" surpasses four billion streams, earns a place in Spotify's Billions Club, and solidifies its status as one of the most-streamed rock songs of all time. The milestone arrives on the heels of the band's completely sold-out European headline tour, which sold 90,000 tickets across 23 cities and brought SKILLET in front of the largest international crowds of their career.

The tour saw sold-out performances throughout Europe, including London, Glasgow, Paris, Munich, Warsaw, Bucharest and Barcelona, while setting ticket sales records at key venues including Paris's legendary Zenith. The overwhelming response further underscored SKILLET's global impact and remarkable staying power more than two decades into their career.

The band's momentum has continued to accelerate beyond the live arena. This week, its hit "Legendary" was the featured theme song for the historic UFC event at the White House.

At the end of 2025, SKILLET released its first-ever Christmas recording, "O Come, O Come Emmanuel", which quickly became a viral success and captured No. 1 on five Billboard charts, introducing the band's music to new audiences while further expanding their worldwide reach.

With more than 23 million albums sold worldwide, more than 12 million monthly Spotify listeners, billions of streams across platforms, and a touring footprint that continues to expand globally, SKILLET remains one of the most successful and enduring rock bands of the modern era.

SKILLET has indisputably become one of the biggest global hard rock bands of the 21st century with total album sales exceeding 23 million, an average of 12 million monthly Spotify listeners, and dozens of massive placements across sports, film, and television.

Awarded multi-platinum, platinum, or gold RIAA certifications for 12 singles and four full-length albums, the group has notably garnered two Grammy Award nominations, earned a Billboard Music Award, and impressively delivered three Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200. Widening the scope of this vision, SKILLET launched the graphic novel series "Eden" with Z2. Looking ahead, SKILLET has hinted at some of its heaviest and hardest-hitting music to date, with new material expected later this year.

SKILLET performed a new song called "Scream" during its headlining concert on May 14 at Arena 8888 in Sofia, Bulgaria. A studio recording of the track is due to be released soon.