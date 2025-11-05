SKINDRED Announces Brand New Album 'You Got This', Shares Title Track

Welsh ragga metal legends SKINDRED have released their brand-new single, "You Got This", accompanied by a brilliantly entertaining video.

The title track of their forthcoming ninth album, which has just been announced with a release date of April 17 via Earache Records, "You Got This" is an instant SKINDRED classic, with Mikey Demus's wrecking ball riffs bouncing through your head, as drummer Arya Goggin detonates a characteristically full-throttle rhythm. Meanwhile inimitable frontman Benji Webbe lurches between uncompromising toasting and delivering hooks like a heavyweight champion.

The inspiration for the track came when gym devotee Benji saw a man struggling to complete his exercises as he started his rehabilitation after a stroke. The personal trainer told him, "You got this," and the mood completely lifted.

"I was watching from a distance, and I could see the struggle and the pain, but in that moment, I knew he had got this," recalls Benji. "It's such an empowering statement and it applies to so many battles that everybody faces: it could be a recovery from a stroke, or it could be studying for your exams at school. For me, having songs that lift people who are going through tough times is the most important thing. I feel like that's what I'm put on this planet to do."

Benji is the ultimate frontman — a man whose wild enthusiasm is instantly contagious, an adrenaline shot of pure motivation. His phenomenally powerful vocals are balanced with lighter, melodic moments of emotion that champion self-belief, resilience, and finding joy in the small things that make life worth living — he's the loudest life coach you'll ever meet.

And on the album "You Got This" he leads the newly slimmed-down Newport trio on a thrilling journey to follow the mainstream breakthrough that came with 2023's critically-acclaimed album "Smile". That album shot straight into the U.K. official album chart at No. 2 and SKINDRED went on to receive the "Best Alternative Music Act" award at the MOBOs, also winning "Best UK Act" at the Heavy Music Awards.

Long revered as one of the best live bands on the planet, they played their largest headline show to date at Wembley Arena and toured the world, smashing every festival and headline performance and winning tens of thousands of new fans in the process. Those new fans will join SKINDRED's long-established rabid fanbase in lapping up every note and lyric of "You Got This". It's an all-killer-no-filler set which features everything that people love about the band — hard-hitting slammers, mega addictive hooks, earwormy soundclash elements, and dancehall vibes destined to ignite venues across the globe.

Production came from the Grammy-winning Jay Ruston, whom Arya admires for having the songwriting chops to work with '80s power ballad master Desmond Child, while also producing SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor and Mike Patton's MR. BUNGLE. "It was working with someone who didn't just stay in one lane, which is exactly what SKINDRED has always been about," says the multi-talented drummer.

So now it's all about SKINDRED's future. There are big plans incoming, especially live, where Arya has seen the audience evolve into a mix of youngsters attending their first gig alongside the two generations above them. Benji is dreaming of Coachella or a prime Pyramid Stage slot at Glastonbury. But Mikey comes at the question from a different angle.

"When you start a band, you don't think for a second that you're going to headline Wembley," he says. "I don't feel like we made it happen; the audience made it happen by committing to be there and travelling so far to come. When you're in a band you're always looking at the next thing and it can be hard to be like, wow, what's happening right now is amazing. There are still so many people out there who should know us but have never heard of us. So, we've got this whole fight ahead of us still."

Earlier this week, SKINDRED's founding bassist Dan Pugsley announced his departure from the band, writing in a social media post: "I've been getting a lot of concerned messages, so I just wanted to let you all know that I'm okay but I am no longer a member of SKINDRED.

"I want to thank my family, my friends, and especially all the SKINDRED fans for the incredible love and support you've shown me over the years. I'll always be deeply grateful for it.

"This band has been such a huge part of my life, and now I'm taking some time to figure out what's next for me. I'm really looking forward to new creative opportunities ahead."

Photo credit: Dean Chalkley