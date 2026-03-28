SKINLAB To Release Cover Of HATEBREED's 'Last Breath'

San Francisco Bay Area groove metal veterans SKINLAB are back with their heaviest move in years. On April 10, 2026, the band will release a full cover of "Last Breath" — the iconic track from HATEBREED's landmark 1997 album "Satisfaction Is The Death Of Desire". Produced, mixed, and mastered by Ulrich Wild (PANTERA, STATIC-X, WHITE ZOMBIE, DEFTONES),the cover is not a replication — it is a full reimagining, dragged deep into SKINLAB's groove metal world and built to hit hard.

SKINLAB is preparing to hit the road as direct support for EXHORDER on "The Tour Of Unsound Minds". The 18-date run will kick off April 2 in Morgantown, West Virginia and wrap April 19 in Cadillac, Michigan, hitting the East Coast and Midwest.

"Last Breath" marks SKINLAB's first recording with new guitarist Angelo Miles. He joins vocalist/bassist Steev Esquivel, guitarist Marcos Medina, and drummer Fabian Vestod to bring a fresh surge of energy to the lineup, perfectly complementing the band's signature groove-laden heaviness.

SKINLAB is continuing to work on a brand-new full-length album — the group's first since 2019's "Venomous".

Formed in 1994, SKINLAB has been a cornerstone of the American heavy metal scene, delivering seminal albums like "Bound, Gagged And Blindfolded" (1997),"Disembody: The New Flesh" (1999) and "ReVoltingRoom" (2002) through Century Media, followed by "The Scars Between Us" (2009) and "Venomous" (2019). Known for their unrelenting live performances and a sound that blends groove, thrash, and pure aggression, SKINLAB continues to push the boundaries of heavy music.

SKINLAB has had different lineups throughout its history, with Esquivel as the only mainstay.