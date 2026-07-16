SLADE's JIM LEA To Release Autobiography, 'How Does It Feel?', In October

SLADE bassist and co-songwriter Jim Lea will release his autobiography, "How Does It Feel? Slade And Beyond", on October 22, 2026 via Omnibus Press. The 320-page book takes its name from SLADE's classic 1975 song, which Jim co-wrote with SLADE lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Noddy Holder.

In this deeply personal memoir, Lea reflects on his life and music through heartfelt vignettes, rare memorabilia and previously untold stories.

However, this is a different kind of autobiography. Instead of a linear narrative, Lea opens his heart in short, thematic chapters that craft an intimate portrait across every stage of his life. He talks frankly about his time in the group, his Staffordshire childhood, songwriting, family life, musicianship, his retreat into the world of therapy and beyond.

Written with "Whatever Happened To Slade?" author Daryl Easlea, with a foreword from Francis Rossi and an afterword by Paul Weller, "How Does It Feel? Slade And Beyond" is full of hitherto unseen material from Lea's personal collection. They include letters to his childhood sweetheart (and wife of 53 years),archive family photographs, school exercise books and behind-the-scenes snaps of SLADE, alongside a timeline and discography.

The 77-year-old Jim commented: "After all these years, I am still the 'quiet one' in SLADE, the band I joined the year England won the World Cup and THE BEATLES released 'Revolver'. I'd always let others tell the story, and sometimes it's been recounted by complete strangers who ran with a misremembered anecdote and wrote a whole book out of it… How we were probably one of the last groups that everyone knew by name, how we worked so hard, what we achieved, and how, often, people only think we did 'the Xmas song' — well, we did, and a whole lot more beside. But, to be honest, no matter what I achieved, or the chart positions we hit, I just wanted to be at home with my wife Lou and my family… Well, it's time to tell my story. It's time, as a wise man once said, to make some NOIZE."

Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, SLADE's chart career spanned three decades. SLADE was unstoppable throughout the 1970s, becoming one of Europe's biggest bands, releasing six smash hit albums, including three No. 1s, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the glam generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976, no other act of the period experienced such success.

In the 1980s, SLADE enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980. Their hits included "My Oh My", which reached No. 2 in 1983 and a year later with "Run Run Away", cementing their legacy as one of the U.K.'s greatest bands.

SLADE was one of the most iconic groups of the 1970s and has influenced countless bands throughout the ages, from OASIS to QUIET RIOT and beyond. Although the original quartet (Dave Hill, Noddy Holder, Jim Lea and Don Powell) ceased working as a unit in the 1990s, memories of the group remain strong, thanks largely to their festive single "Merry Xmas Everybody".