SLASH Loves GOJIRA, Says METALLICA's '72 Seasons' Album Is 'Amazing'

In a new interview with "Coffee With Ola", the YouTube program hosted by Ola Englund, the Swedish guitarist, record producer and owner of Solar guitars, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash was asked what he is listening to nowadays. The 58-year-old musician, who is promoting his upcoming blues covers album "Orgy Of The Damned", responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, shit. All kinds of shit. I obviously have been listening to a lot of blues as of lately, but mostly old blues. But there's a lot of great new stuff that's out there. I mean, Derek Trucks isn't new anymore, but still really brilliant. There's a guy I always mention, 'cause he's really good, named Chris Buck who I'm friends with. He puts stuff on Instagram, and it's really awesome. There's a lot of players all around. A lot of 'em, I don't even know their names, but they're fucking mindblowing. Social media has opened up a whole new world of players out there."

He continued: "But as far as bands are concerned, mostly the stuff that I've been listening to are older bands with new records. AC/DC had a new record. That was really good. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's got a new record. I love GOJIRA; it's great. The new METALLICA is fucking amazing. So there's a lot of new stuff in that vein. And then as far as new bands are concerned, I think DIRTY HONEY was pretty cool. I think that was a really good new rock band that sort of has that old school style that's actually pretty genuine. I'm trying to think if there's anything else that I'm forgetting that's come across my thing."

Asked if there are any metal bands in particular, other than GOJIRA, that he has been listening to, Slash said: "Not new ones, no." As for which old ones he still listens to, he said: "Yeah, well, GOJIRA's one, METALLICA's one. The last MEGADETH record was cool. I think that's about it for me at the moment."

Slash previously described GOJIRA as "pretty incredible."

"Orgy Of The Damned" will be released on May 17 on Gibson Records. The LP features guest appearances by AC/DC's Brian Johnson, AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson, ZZ TOP's Billy F. Gibbons, BAD COMPANY's Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato and Gary Clark Jr.Slash is backed on the album by prior collaborators Johnny Griparic (bass) and Teddy Andreadis (keyboards),as well as drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

This summer, Slash will bring his brand-new "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival to cities across the U.S. throughout 2024. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. is an anagram and stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance. The festival is a celebration of the blues, featuring an all-star line-up that will vary. On all dates, Slash will perform alongside his blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Slash formed the "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the blues, and to perform with other blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. Slash also has a strong desire to give back to charities that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. A portion of the proceeds from each VIP package and "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival ticket sold will directly benefit the following charities that Slash has selected: The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute and War Child. "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival has partnered with Plus1.org to support these charitable endeavors.

Joining Slash at various stops on the tour will be WARREN HAYNES BAND, Keb' Mo', Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales and Jackie Venson.

The trek will kick off on July 5 in Bonner, Montana and wrap up on August 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Although Slash's upcoming LP will be his second under the "Slash" banner, he has released a handful of albums with his long-running band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, in which he is joined by ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy.

In February, Slash resumed touring with SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' latest album, "4", was released in February 2022 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.