SLEEP Announces New Lineup, Shares 'Have Spacesuit Will Travel' Single

Legendary band SLEEP has released a new single, "Have Spacesuit Will Travel", via Third Man Records, their first new music since 2018. In addition, the band has announced a summer/fall 2026 North American tour, as well as released the first issue of the SLEEP comic book, written by bassist and songwriter Al Cisneros.

"Have Spacesuit Will Travel" begins SLEEP's first mission without Matt Pike on guitar. The music and art are alive and after the decades of obstacles that SLEEP has overcome, it is time to move forward and make songs and albums. Al wishes Matt the best on his earthbound maneuvers.

Alongside Cisneros, the latest incarnation of SLEEP features Dale Crover on drums and Bubba Dupree on guitar. Dale has been in some serious bands, like the MELVINS and REDD KROSS. That Al would seek him out makes sense, an almost elementary choice that probably wouldn't raise too many eyebrows. Bubba Dupree, from the fiercely loved band VOID, hailing out of Columbia, Maryland, is a pick that is not only completely mind-blowing, but a choice no one would have seen coming. Just the thought of Bubba, who was amazing from the first VOID shows on, playing guitar in SLEEP is almost too much for the mind to comprehend.

Cisneros, Dupree and Crover as a trio looks really good on paper, but the only way to see if it worked was to get everyone in a room and play. Al says the answer made itself evident immediately: "The vibe of the first jam was obvious. It was blue sunglasses-era Iommi in the quality, and equally awesome is Bubba is also one of the coolest people I've been able to make music with."

Issue #1 of the SLEEP comic book was illustrated by Dave Kloc and Arik Roper, and begins the saga of The Marijuanaut, transporting readers to the "riff-filled land" of Planet Iommia where our hero encounters with The Weedian and more. The limited-edition bundle includes the comic, a signed bookplate and a flexidisc of "Have Spacesuit Will Travel".

SLEEP will kick off its summer/fall 2026 tour on September 8 in San Diego, California. Artist presales will launch on June 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with the public on-sale starting on June 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

SLEEP 2026 tour dates:

Sep. 08 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

Sep. 09 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Sep. 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Revel Entertainment Center

Sep. 12 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Sep. 13 - Austin, TX @ Levitation

Sep. 14 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Sep. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sep. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex

Sep. 18 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Sep. 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sep. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sep. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sep. 23 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sep. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sep. 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sep. 27 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep. 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Nov. 04 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov. 05 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Nov. 06. - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Nov. 07 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Nov. 09 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

Nov. 10 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Nov. 11 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

Nov. 12 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov. 13 - Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 17 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

SLEEP most recently played half a dozen shows in 2022.

In January 2025, drummer Jason Roeder revealed that he had been "unceremoniously fired by SLEEP's manager over the phone back in November [of 2024]." He added that he hadn't "spoken to Al or Matt in months and that brings some peace to my life that I am thankful for."

Press photo by Travis Shinn