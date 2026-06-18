SLEEP THEORY Shares Studio Version Of Fan-Favorite Cover Of *NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye'

Memphis, Tennessee hard rockers SLEEP THEORY have released their cover version of "Bye Bye Bye", the 2000 pop classic from the boy band *NSYNC.

SLEEP THEORY's version is a fan favorite and a staple of the band's live set. Their reimagining always has heads nodding and bodies dancing at their shows — ultimately, their take on "Bye Bye Bye" is a sharp showcase for a band with a knack for turning something instantly familiar into something fresh. It proves that big hooks and alt-rock muscle can and do coexist. SLEEP THEORY have continually defied the boundaries of rock and metal by incorporating R&B and pop chops into their original songs and with their choice of covers.

SLEEP THEORY is coming off its third No. 1 at rock radio, a "Best New Rock Artist" win at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, a sold-out debut European headline tour, and two sold-out North American headline runs after issuing their debut album, "Afterglow", produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (BRING ME THE HORIZON, BAD OMENS, ARCHITECTS),in May 2025.

Formed in 2019, SLEEP THEORY consists of vocalist Cullen Moore, guitarist Daniel Pruitt, bassist Paolo Vergara and drummer Ben Pruitt.

SLEEP THEORY's "Paper Hearts" EP was released in 2023.

The band's video for its 2024 single "Fallout" has been viewed more than 11 million times on YouTube.

SLEEP THEORY scored its first No. 1-charting song in February 2025, when "Stuck In My Head" topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The single "Static" followed "Stuck In My Head" to No. 1 in August 2025.

Photo credit: Alex Bemis