SLEEP TOKEN Announces Third Studio Album, 'Take Me Back To Eden'

Mysterious genre-bending band SLEEP TOKEN will release its third studio album, "Take Me Back To Eden", on May 19 via Spinefarm.

The LP — an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks — is Part 3 of a trilogy, a spectacular chapter-closer in the ongoing SLEEP TOKEN saga — a saga that kicked off in earnest with debut album "Sundowning" (2019).

"Take Me Back To Eden" features probably the heaviest moments thus far recorded by SLEEP TOKEN (i.e. "Vore" and "The Summoning"),along with some of the most immediate and certainly the most emotional (i.e. "Aqua Regia" and "DYWTYLM"),with a slew of other tones, textures, and tangents touched on in-between.

"Take Me Back To Eden" sees SLEEP TOKEN boldly re-confirming a true love of the epic (the title track is eight minutes plus),while further exploring and developing those elements that keep the music removed from any kind of pack, howling at a moon that's all its own.

"Take Me Back To Eden" track listing:

01. Chokehold

02. The Summoning

03. Granite

04. Aqua Regia

05. Vore

06. Ascensionism

07. Are You Really Okay?

08. The Apparition

09. DYWTYLM

10. Rain

11. Take Me Back To Eden

12. Euclid

Pre-orders are now available across various formats, including four stunning limited vinyl pressings, exclusive cassettes, and other merch items such as t-shirts, long-sleeves, and hoodies.

Meanwhile, standout single "The Summoning" has already generated some 16.5 million streams globally, causing the track to trend on Twitter and take the No. 1 song spot on a host of international Spotify viral charts, as well as being selected as a "YouTube Trending Artist On The Rise," featuring on YouTube's home page, viewed by millions of people every day.

The unprecedented accolades keep rolling in, between the fact that SLEEP TOKEN has never played a headline show in the U.K. that didn't sell out, "Aqua Regia" picking up airplay on the Radio One "Future Sounds" show hosted by Clara Amfo, plus huge pop star Demi Lovato sharing SLEEP TOKEN's music with her 148 million Instagram followers, SLEEP TOKEN consistently smash boundaries that they refused to acknowledge in the first place.

And even though SLEEP TOKEN notoriously do not speak to the press (out of necessity, not ego or gimmick),media can't help but write about the phenomenon, reporting on the band's every move; NME notes "SLEEP TOKEN offer their fans an entire world to immerse themselves in if they so wish. It's a place of escapism, and the foundation of a huge fan community that's dedicated to studying the band's creativity. While they have the same fervor as any other fandom, there's still a notable difference," while Metal Hammer called them "the most exciting band in metal right now."

