SLEEP TOKEN Unveils 'Damocles' Single From Upcoming Album 'Even In Arcadia'

SLEEP TOKEN has released "Damocles", the final single from the band's upcoming album, "Even In Arcadia", due on May 9 via RCA Records. The track delves into the quiet unraveling beneath the surface — where grandeur fades and unspoken battles take center stage. With their signature blend of mystique and vulnerability, "Damocles" captures the weight of unseen struggle and the haunting echo of former glory, inviting listeners to confront what lies beneath the mask.

As the last preview before the album's release, "Damocles" sets the emotional tone for "Even In Arcadia" — a record that navigates identity, inner eclipse, and transcendence with cinematic intensity. The album is expected to push the boundaries of sound and emotion even further, dissolving into something otherworldly. With momentum driven by previous singles "Emergence" and "Caramel" — both of which cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart — the band has made history as one of only three artists to replace themselves at the top of the chart since its inception in June 2020. SLEEP TOKEN continues to deliver a refined, expansive sonic journey that deepens their exploration of emotional depth and enigmatic storytelling.

In a unique collaboration with Spotify, the official track listing for "Even In Arcadia" was recently revealed through a series of intriguing puzzles across various social media platforms. This creative, interactive rollout offered fans an immersive experience as they pieced together the album's final track listing, adding to the anticipation surrounding the record's release.

As this next chapter unfolds, the band will embark on its first sold-out arena tour in the U.S. — the "Even In Arcadia" tour — with stops in 17 cities this fall. Promoted by AEG Presents, the "Even In Arcadia" tour will be SLEEP TOKEN's only headline tour in 2025. The band will also make an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival on Friday, September 19.

"Even In Arcadia" track listing:

01. Look To Windward

02. Emergence

03. Past Self

04. Dangerous

05. Caramel

06. Even In Arcadia

07. Provider

08. Damocles

09. Gethsemane

10. Infinite Baths

Formed in London, United Kingdom in 2016, the SLEEP TOKEN members perform under cover of anonymity in cloaks and masks. Only two of the group's pseudonymous members — singer and multi-instrumentalist Vessel and drummer II — are credited as having played or written a note on any of SLEEP TOKEN's three albums so far.

Widely considered one of the biggest rock bands in Britain, SLEEP TOKEN wrapped up a massive U.K. arena tour last December that included two stops at London's O2 Arena.

The members of SLEEP TOKEN have never revealed their true identities and have only done a handful of interviews since forming in 2016.

SLEEP TOKEN masterfully blends epic, emotionally charged anthems with bold, boundary-pushing experimentation that transcends traditional genre limits. With rich layers of atmospheric soundscapes and hauntingly beautiful lyrics, they build an immersive, mystical world where music, emotion, and mythology converge under the being known as Vessel. This world becomes a sacred space for fans to escape, connect, and experience catharsis, fostering deep bonds among those who share in the band's ethos. Their innovative approach has established them as one of the most exciting forces in modern music.

Emerging in 2019 with their debut album "Sundowning", SLEEP TOKEN quickly garnered attention for their unique sound and mysterious persona. Two years later, they achieved mainstream success with their sophomore album, "This Place Will Become Your Tomb", which charted in the U.K. and attracted a growing global following. Their trajectory reached new heights in 2023 with the release of "Take Me Back To Eden", an album that became an international success, topping charts in multiple countries. Notably, standout tracks from "Take Me Back To Eden" have dominated streaming platforms, with "The Summoning" leading the charge. The track became a viral sensation, amassing millions of streams, taking the No. 1 spot on international Spotify viral charts, and earning a feature as a "YouTube Trending Artist On The Rise", appearing on YouTube's homepage and being viewed by millions every day.

With their meteoric rise, SLEEP TOKEN has never played a headline show that didn't sell out. In 2023, Revolver awarded the band both "Artist Of The Year" and "Album Of The Year" for "Take Me Back To Eden", while at the Heavy Music Awards, they took home "Best UK Breakthrough Band" and "Best Album" for the same record. Though notoriously elusive, SLEEP TOKEN's presence in the music world continues to strengthen, with their creativity and mystique drawing increasing attention from both fans and the media, earning praise from outlets like Billboard, Forbes, NME, Revolver and more for their innovative sound and creative vision.

Photo credit: Andy Ford